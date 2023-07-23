"She was absolutely delightful" - Chris Evert after meeting Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon 2023

Tennis legend Chris Evert claimed that Princess Charlotte of Wales "was absolutely delightful" after meeting her at Wimbledon 2023.

Evert is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in women's tennis, boasting an impressive record of 18 Major singles titles. Her dominance is particularly evident in the French Open, where she holds the record for the most victories by a woman, winning the title seven times.

The former World No. 1 achieved success at Wimbledon as well, clinching the championship three times, and also emerged victorious in the Australian Open on three occasions.

During the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Chris Evert was seated in the Royal Box, alongside Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

A fan took to social media to share a series of pictures capturing Evert engrossed in an animated conversation with Princess Charlotte. The American also re-shared the post and wrote that Princess Charlotte "was absolutely delightful".

"She.... was absolutely delightful!❤️ " Evert tweeted.

Evert shares the record for the most US Open titles won by a woman during the Open Era alongside Serena Williams, with both securing the title six times. Out of Evert's six triumphs in New York, four came back-to-back between 1975 and 1978.

Chris Evert also secured three Grand Slam doubles titles, triumphing at the French Open in 1974 and 1975, as well as at Wimbledon in 1976.

"The joy on his face says it all" - Chris Evert inspired by the success of wheelchair Wimbledon champion Tokito Oda

Tokito Oda at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Chris Evert was impressed by the remarkable achievement of Japan's teenage sensation, Tokio Oda, who emerged as the wheelchair men's singles champion at the prestigious 2023 Wimbledon Championships. With the title win, Oda, 17, became the youngest man in history to claim a Wimbledon singles title across all disciplines.

Tokito Oda's record-breaking performance occurred a mere 18 hours after the men's doubles final, where Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid emerged victorious against Oda and his compatriot Takuya Miki. Astonishingly, Hewett and Oda found themselves back on Court No. 1 for the singles final.

This time, it was the Japanese teenager who triumphed, emerging as the champion with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline.

Oda had also won the men's wheelchair tennis singles championship at the French Open just two months ago, becoming the youngest-ever Grand Slam champion in this category.

He overcame top-seeded Alfie Hewett 6-1, 6-4. The win served as sweet revenge for Oda, who had suffered defeat at the hands of Hewett in the Australian Open final back in January.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert so inspirational! The joy on his face says it all! twitter.com/thefanchild/st… so inspirational! The joy on his face says it all!

Chris Evert took to social media to praise the youngster.

"So inspirational! The joy on his face says it all!" She wrote.

