"She has that aura like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and deservedly so" - Ajla Tomljanovic on Serena Williams ahead of 2022 US Open 3R clash

Ajla Tomljanovic has said that Serena Williams is deserving of her Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal-like aura ahead of the pair's clash in the US Open third round on Friday.

The retiring Williams - who has won a record 23 Major singles titles in the Open Era - has surprised many by reaching the third round of her 22nd and final Flushing Meadows campaign. The six-time winner upset second seed Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller on Wednesday night to extend her farewell party in New York.

Meanwhile, Tomljanovic - in her ninth campaign at Flushing Meadows - returned to the third round after beating Evgeniya Rodina in a three-set second-round clash. She will now take on Williams for a place in the second week in New York for the first time.

In her press conference, she hailed Williams for her aura, adding that she's happy when she gets a 'hi' from the legend.

"She kind of has that aura like Roger, Rafa, and deservedly so," said Tomljanovic. "I always get happy when she says hi to me."

The 29-year-old added that Williams' contribution to tennis has been 'incredible', inspiring many to take up the sport.

"I think she's changed the sport, tennis, but also what she's done worldwide for women in sports is incredible," said Tomljanovic. "She's paved the way for so many, inspired me to go for my dreams. Even, like, her longevity. Like, I'm kind of in the part of my career now where they call you on the older side. She's made that kind of nonexistent. I don't think there's anyone like her, obviously."

Ajla Tomljanovic will face Williams for the first time on Friday.

"It's definitely something I'll never forget in my career" - Ajla Tomljanovic on playing Serena Williams

Ajla Tomjlanovic at the 2022 US Open

Ajla Tomljanovic has said that irrespective of the outcome, she will savor the experience of locking horns with Serena Williams.

The self-confessed Williams fan said that she will look up to the 40-year-old legend as a competitor and play to win.

She said:

"it's definitely something I'll never forget in my career. It's going to be a huge moment no matter the outcome. No matter the fact that I've been a Serena fan since I was a kid, on Friday night I'll just be a competitor and I'll try my best to win, but it will definitely be something I have never experienced yet."

Ajla Tomljanovic is a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist but is yet to reach the second week of a Major outside SW19.

