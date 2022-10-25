"She isn't just the best female tennis player of all time, she could be the best tennis player of all time" - Journalist Ade Oladipo on Serena Williams

Ade Oladipo, a sports broadcaster with Talksport, recently opined that tennis ace Serena Williams might not only be the best female tennis player ever but also the greatest tennis player of all time.

On the occasion of Black History Month, Oladipo earlier stated that he would reveal his top eight black athletes of all time. On Tuesday, the journalist revealed that Williams occupied the second spot on his list.

Speaking about the same, Oladipo raved about the tennis veteran, who just retired in September following the US Open. While he acknowledged that some might pick Margaret Court as their best female tennis player of all time because she won the most Grand Slam titles, he stated that Williams' achievements have been very diverse - including multiple Olympic Gold medals.

"There is an argument to say she [Serena Williams] isn't just the best female tennis player of all time and I know some would probably say Margaret Court with one more Grand Slam but I think she could be the best tennis player of all time. 23 Grand Slam title, most by anyone in the Open Era; 14 double Grand Slam titles, two mixed double Grand Slam titles, four Olympic Gold medals as well," Oladipo said.

He stated that Serena Williams' strong determination and "never say attitude" has helped her win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. He also said a few "over the line" incidents have not marred the American's legacy and contribution to the sport.

“You see the grit,you see where she has come from and she has not given up and sometimes maye she has crossed the line a little bit, I think there have been a few incidents especially at the US Open, but that's what’s got her to 23 Grand Slam titles. That kind of never say die attitude. “That’s why she’s undoubtedly number two on my list," he said.

"Daddy-Daughter day" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable images with daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2019 Hopman Cup.

Serena Williams hung up her tennis boots following her third-round loss at this year's US Open. Since then, the former World No. 1 has spent time with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia.

Williams has previously turned into Olympia's soccer coach or an assistant coach at her daughter's soccer practice. The couple has never shied away from posting about their personal lives, regularly taking to social media to update their followers on their lives.

Ohanian recently took to Twitter to post an adorable picture of himself alongside his daughter.

Sunday Funday. Daddy-Daughter day," Ohanian tweeted.

