In a recent interaction with her fans on social media, Aryna Sabalenka talked about her relationship with her mother Yuliya Sabalenka, and her team, while revealing the moment she decided to turn pro.

Sabalenka conducted a fun Q&A session with her followers on social media and responded to some interesting questions about her life.

One of her fans voiced concerns about Yuliya's safety in Sabalenka's absence.

"Who takes care of your mom, since you always on the tour busy with tournaments," the fan wrote.

The query prompted a hilarious response from the World No. 2.

"She still young. She can take care of herself by herself. She has my sister there, her mom, some friends. We will spend more time together after I retired," Sabalenka replied.

Another follower wondered if Sabalenka's pictures were captured by a professional photographer.

"Do you use a professional photographer? Your images are always well done."

Sabalenka, in her witty response, posted a picture of her team and wrote:

"Here is my professional photographers in one pic."

One follower asked the Belarusian to share the moment she felt good enough to be a professional tennis player.

"Hi Aryna! In what moment do you realize that could be possible be a pro tennis player," the follower questioned.

The 2023 Australian Open winner replied with a picture from her younger days.

"Probably this is the moment. I think I'm +/- 17 here," she said.

Here are a few more answers from Sabalenka:

Aryna Sabalenka eyeing top spot in WTA rankings

After a heartbreaking loss in the semifinal of the Wimbledon 2023, Sabalenka has vowed to finish the year on a high and dethrone Iga Swiatek as the top-ranked female player. She said:

"For me it's more about how you finish the year than during the year you're first, second, you just go back and forth. I'll keep pushing myself and do everything I can to finish this year as world No. 1."

In the Wimbledon semifinal, the Belarusian went down against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur despite winning the first set. After the match, Sabalenka revealed the nerves got the better of her.

"Overall, I didn't play my best tennis today. It was just, like, combo of everything. A little bit of nerves, a little bit of luck for her at some points," she said.