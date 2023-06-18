"She can't change the way I hit the ball, I wish she could" - When Andre Agassi commented on playing in front of Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are one of the most admired couples in tennis history. The two started dating in 1999, the year they both won the French Open.

Later during the year, Agassi competed at the Eurocard Open in Stuttgart as the top seed. He reached the semifinals following wins over Mark Philippoussis, Sjeng Schalken, and Andrei Pavel. Steffi Graf attended the semifinals, where Agassi took on Thomas Enqvist, who took the opening set 6-3.

He fought back in the second and won it 6-4 before the Swede bageled him in the decider to book his place in the final.

After the match, Andre Agassi was asked if playing in front of Steffi Graf made any difference for him. The American responded that that wasn't the case and said that the German couldn't change the way he hit the ball. He also said that he would've neutralized Enqvist if he had Graf's slice.

"No. I mean, I'm out there working. She's one of, in this case, probably 9,000 people there. She can't change the way I hit the ball, that's for sure. I wish she could. If I had her slice today, maybe that would have neutralised Enqvist a little bit," Agassi said.

Steffi Graf retired from professional tennis in 1999. Agassi, meanwhile, went on to play for a few more years and won three Australian Open titles in 2000, 2001, and 2003.

The American retired from tennis in 2006, with the US Open being his last tournament. He reached the third round of the Major before losing to Benjamin Becker.

Graf and Agassi won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles between themselves, with the former winning 22 while the latter clinched eight.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi got married in 2001

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi got married in 2001, the same year when their son Jaden was born. The couple's second child, daughter Jaz, was born in 2003.

Agassi and Graf's children do not play professional tennis. The former claimed earlier this year that the couple were focused on raising their children so they wouldn't always have to worry about their life.

"Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly. It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life."

Jaden is pursuing his talents in baseball while Jaz has tried her hand at multiple things, including dancing and fashion.

