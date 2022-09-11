"She continues to get more and more confident in the big moments, this is gonna be trouble for a lot of women" - Paul Annocone on 'Hall of Famer' Iga Swiatek's title run at US Open 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek racked up her second Major title of the season and her third Grand Slam overall when she won the 2022 US Open, beating Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday. Giving his thoughts on the triumph, tennis coach Paul Annacone reckons it represents a troubling sign for the rest of the tour.

The Pole has had an amazing year so far, consisting of winning 37 matches in a row during the European summer leading up to Wimbledon. Her US Open triumph on top of that has solidified her position as the best player on the WTA tour, and speaking to the Tennis Channel, Annacone was glad that she was fulfilling her potential to the fullest.

"She continues to get more and more confident in the big moments. This is gonna be trouble for a lot of women on the women's tour," said the legendary coach.

Annacone went as far as to say that despite being just 21 years old, the World No. 1 already has a 'Hall of Fame' career, adding that her three Grand Slam titles so far are just "building blocks" for bigger things to come.

"That's just amazing to think about. Alright 21 years of age, her third major. It was just a couple of years ago we were wondering what this potential was gonna look like," said Paul. "Cut to 23 months, how about three majors, she is in the Hall of Fame. She is 21 years of age, these are just building blocks," he added.

"I wasn't sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially on US Open where the surface is so fast" - Iga Swiatek

Speaking at her press conference after the triumph, Iga Swiatek revealed that she was unsure about playing her best tennis heading into the US Open as the courts at the event are faster than her preferred clay courts. But she recognized that winning matches on the hardcourts earlier in the year and making the semi-finals of the Australian Open gave her some much-needed confidence.

"Yeah, for sure it is. At the beginning of the season I realized that maybe I can have some good results on WTA events. I also made it to semifinal of Australian Open. But I wasn't sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially on US Open where the surface is so fast," said Iga.

After her triumph at Flushing Meadows, however, Swiatek believes that the sky is the limit for her, sending a warning shot to her opponents.

"It's something that I wasn't expecting for sure. It's also like a confirmation for me that sky is the limit. I'm proud, also surprised little bit, just happy that I was able to do that," said Iga Swiatek.

