Iga Swiatek's recent triumph at the 2023 French Open earned her plaudits from all over the tennis world. 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and more praised Swiatek after her fourth Grand Slam win.

The Pole overcame a tough challenge from Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova to beat her 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 and claim her third title in Paris in four years. Swiatek also won the US Open last year.

Spanish legend Rafael Nadal took to Instagram to congratulate Iga Swiatek and posted pictures of her holding the Suzanne Lenglen Cup during the winner's photoshoot. The 22-time Grand Slam winner also invited Swiatek to his academy in Mallorca, Spain, to attend the upcoming graduation ceremony.

"Congrats once again Iga and looking forward to seeing you on Wednesday here in Mallorca, Spain at the @rafanadalacademy for the graduation," Nadal wrote on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal's story about Iga Swiatek

Tennis fans were over the moon after seeing Nadal's invite for Swiatek and wondered what it all meant. Many were happy to see the two reunite, while others praised Swiatek for her friendly relations with male tennis legends.

Iga Swiatek also recently made Roger Federer-backed sports clothing brand 'On Running' her official clothing sponsor.

"On running girl and Nadal's special guest. She has everything," a fan wrote.

"Honestly who cares about the wta lmao id die for Rafa to notice me," another fan tweeted.

"Rafa and Iga reunion can't wait. I wonder if Casper will be there too, he trains a lot at Rafa academy. What if Iga stays in Mallorca for trainings, there is a tennis club with grass courts there, right?" a user wondered.

Iwona @Iw2a

What if Iga stays in Mallorca for trainings, there is a tennis club with grass courts there, right? 🤔 Ewa @Strzewa91 Oh? Oh? 👀 https://t.co/ihKU2vlXmh Rafa and Iga reunion 🧡 I can't wait. I wonder if Casper will be there too, he trains a lot at Rafa academy.What if Iga stays in Mallorca for trainings, there is a tennis club with grass courts there, right? 🤔 twitter.com/Strzewa91/stat… Rafa and Iga reunion 🧡 I can't wait. I wonder if Casper will be there too, he trains a lot at Rafa academy. What if Iga stays in Mallorca for trainings, there is a tennis club with grass courts there, right? 🤔 twitter.com/Strzewa91/stat…

"What does this mean? Not Rafa posting 3 stories about Iga," a user said.

Roksanche @Roksanche

Not Rafa posting 3 stories about Iga twitter.com/Strzewa91/stat… Ewa @Strzewa91 Oh? Oh? 👀 https://t.co/ihKU2vlXmh What does this mean?Not Rafa posting 3 stories about Iga What does this mean? 😭Not Rafa posting 3 stories about Iga 😭 twitter.com/Strzewa91/stat…

"Graduation? Is she holding a speech? Starting an internship?" a fan wrote on Twitter.

Raffi @rnw_ch @Strzewa91 Graduation? Is she holding a speech? Starting an internship? 🤣 @Strzewa91 Graduation? Is she holding a speech? Starting an internship? 🤣🎓

Here are some more fan reactions to Rafael's Nadal story about Iga Swiatek:

Variant488 @Variant488 @Strzewa91 I've been thinking she should hire Rafa as a consultant to help her adapt her game to grass like he did. 🤞 @Strzewa91 I've been thinking she should hire Rafa as a consultant to help her adapt her game to grass like he did. 🤞

Sari @Sarilec @Strzewa91 First thing that popped up on my feed today and I was just not ready for this @Strzewa91 First thing that popped up on my feed today and I was just not ready for this 😭😭😭😍

Ewa @Strzewa91 @Roksanche I think she will be a 'special guest' at the end year ceremony at his academy @Roksanche I think she will be a 'special guest' at the end year ceremony at his academy

Iga Swiatek visited Rafael Nadal's academy last year

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal

If she takes up Nadal on his invite, this won't be Swiatek's first visit to the Spaniard's academy in Mallorca. She visited the facility last year before her title-winning campaign at the 2022 Italian Open.

She praised the academy during a press interaction at the time, highlighting the different feeling she got while seeing all of Nadal's trophies in real life. She called her experience inspiring.

“For sure it was inspiring. You could see all the trophies, which is amazing. Seeing numbers on Wikipedia is one thing, but seeing all the trophies, how consistent he was sometimes in some tournaments, it's amazing," Swiatek said.

The 22-year-old has often spoken about her idolization of Rafael Nadal, saying she has admired him since her early days in tennis.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes