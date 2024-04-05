"She has the heart of a lion" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci backs 8-year-old talent who wants to serve faster than Ben Shelton

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci is known for spotting tennis talents early on. He took the Williams sisters under his wings when Venus and Serena were 10 and nine years old, respectively. A highly successful coach, Rick Macci helped shape the careers of some of the top players including Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati and Maria Sharapova.

A recent entrant at the Rick Macci Academy in Florida is eight-year-old Vlada Hranchar, whom he has described as having the "heart of a lion."

The young Ukrainian impressed Macci at tryouts, earning a scholarship to his famed academy.

Let's take a look at how the tennis prodigy made her way to train at one of the finest tennis academies in the U.S.

Early beginnings

Born to parents Dmytro and Maryna Hranchar in Odessa, Ukraine, Vlada had shown a keen interest in the game from the tender age of 3. By the age of five, she was ranked No. 1 in Ukraine in the 10-and-under division.

Vlada coincidentally met Dayana Yastremska at a public tennis court. Yastremska and her coach hit a few shots with Vlada and suggested that she apply for a training program underwritten by Elina Svitolina. Vlada was unable to join the program since it required players to be seven-year-old or above.

However, Vlada's's Instagram account showcasing her training videos had garnered more than 100,000 followers, resulting in offers for her to train in the U.S.

Before the family could make a planned visit to America, they were forced to leave Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. Vlada's 25-year-old brother, Vadym stayed behind as the rest of the family ultimately made their way to the U.S. in 2022.

Tennis journey in USA

The Hranchars met former player Chris Lewit who had previously spotted Vlada through Instagram. Recognizing an exceptional talent, Lewit invited Vlada to join his academy in Vermont. Vlada began training in U.S. with the likes of Lewit, Rob Menzies, Director of Tennis at the Cliff Drysdale Tennis School and Frank Bonte who had trained players for the Belgian Tennis Federation.

Considering the family's strained financial conditions, the three pros agreed to work with Vlada pro bono. Meanwhile the family rallied for support and networked to look for better opportunities for their daughter.

Meeting Rick Macci

One of Hranchar's friends got in touch with a teacher in New York City who ultimately connected them to a tennis.com reporter. The reporter met Rick Macci and pursuaded the latter to observe Vlada at tryouts.

With a keen eye for talent, the former Williams sisters' coach took little time to recognize Vlada's tennis proficiency.

"In five minutes I knew this kid could be a champion. No doubt. She was diminutive, but she played big—so when she grows up she will play even bigger. But it’s what I saw inside that sold me. She has the heart of a lion,” Macci said as per tennis.com.

As per the same article, the ambitious eight-year-old aims to serve faster than one of her favorite players, Ben Shelton. Whatever the prodigy's tennis future holds, it is bound to be boosted by the USPTA Master Professional's ability to shape and guide young talents.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas