Andre Agassi hailed Steffi Graf's athleticism, calling her a horse that wasn't going to be caught.

Graf is among the greatest players in the history of women's tennis and had a stellar career. She won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, a tally that is the second-most for any woman in the Open Era.

The German and Andre Agassi are among the most adored couples in tennis history and have been together since 1999. They married in 2001 and have two children.

While speaking to the Harvard Business Review in 2015, Andre Agassi was asked which skills of Steffi Graf he would've liked to have. The American said that his wife enjoyed quite an athletic advantage over her peers. Agassi also stated that his victories came from out-thinking everybody, which was exhausting:

"She [Graf] had an athleticism over her peers that was quite a luxury. When she was in full form, she was just a horse that wasn’t going to be caught. For me... I couldn’t just steamroll past people because I was such an athlete or talented in all these different ways. I had a couple of strengths, but I had to out-think everybody and implement my strategies one piece at a time, like a puzzle. That’s more exhausting."

"I'm more efficient in everything I do because of how she chooses to be" – Andre Agassi on Steffi Graf

Agassi said that Steffi Graf inspired him in a lot of ways

Andre Agassi was asked about the mentors he learned the most from on and off the court. Steffi Graf was one of the names he mentioned, stating that his wife inspired him in a number of ways:

"I would say my wife, who inspires me in a lot of ways. I’m more efficient in everything I do because of how she chooses to be. She just doesn’t have energy for the stuff that isn’t contributing to her engagement. And that clarity is a jewel."

The other mentors the former World No.1 named included his father, his trainer Gil Reyes, and his coaches Nick Bollettieri, Darren Cahill and Brad Gilbert.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes