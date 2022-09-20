"She knew all about Roger" - Virginia Wade on Queen Elizabeth "entrancing" Roger Federer 

Virginia Wade paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth and looked back fondly at the Wimbledon lunch in 2010 where Her Majesty had Roger Federer "entranced."

Virginia Wade is a former tennis professional from Great Britain. She is the only British woman in the history of the sport to win all four Majors.

Eurosport @eurosport "She knew all about Roger."



Virginia Wade has recalled how the Queen left Roger Federer “entranced” when they had lunch together at Wimbledon. "She knew all about Roger."Virginia Wade has recalled how the Queen left Roger Federer “entranced” when they had lunch together at Wimbledon.

Speaking at Eurosport's commemorative show, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Wade recalled her experience of having lunch with the Queen. Wade was accompanied by then six-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka. She stated that the Swiss former World No. 1 was impressed by the Queen.

"The next time she came to Wimbledon was in 2010 and there was a very select group of us sitting at lunch with her. There were three Wimbledon ladies’ champions and Roger Federer and his wife. Roger was on the Queen’s right and I was on the left. Everybody had big eyes but it was wonderful to see Federer so entranced by what she was saying."

Wade continued by saying how they were all involved in various discussions, and she even expressed her surprise after finding out about the Queen’s knowledge about the sport.

"We all had this really in-depth, diverse conversation and she knew all about how tennis was going. She knew all about Roger, and I think she knew about me."

How did Roger Federer react to Queen Elizabeth's death?

The Queen Attends The All England Tennis Championships At Wimbledon

Roger Federer is one of the few athletes to be invited to have lunch with the late Queen Elizabeth. The Queen died on September 8, 2022 and was aged 96.

The Swiss maestro met Queen Elizabeth in 2010 along with Serena Williams after the duo won the men's and women's Wimbledon titles respectively.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty. Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history. I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty. Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history. I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain. https://t.co/4rrUIPbLkV

Soon after the Queen’s death, Federer paid tribute to her by posting a heartfelt message on Twitter. Federer posted a picture of himself with the Queen herself and shared his thoughts on her passing.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty. Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history. I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain," Federer said.

Federer had some of his best matches at the All England Club in Wimbledon. He has won the title a record number of eight times, including five consecutive titles from 2003 to 2007.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is expected to make his last appearance in a tournament on the ATP tour at the Laver Cup following his retirement announcement.

Also Checkout:- Roger Federer Wife

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far