She may have hiccups, but she is on the path to win Majors, I believe in her mindset and ability - Chris Evert on Coco Gauff

In a recent tweet, former World No. 1 Chris Evert heaped huge praise on Coco Gauff. Despite mentioning that the American prodigy might have some "hiccups" in her game, Evert claimed that Gauff is on her path to win many Grand Slam titles in her career.

Evert also stated that she doesn't understand why so many people are still skeptical about Gauff and her gameplay, since she has made quite some "significant progress" on the WTA tour at the age of just 17 years.

"I don’t know how anyone can be skeptical of Coco Gauff and her game. She’s 17 and making significant progress in her game/ in her results. She may have hiccups, but she is on a path to win Majors…" tweeted Evert.

World No. 23 Gauff recently stunned the tennis world when she defeated World No. 4 Paula Badosa in straight sets in the round of 16 of the Qatar Open 2022 on Wednesday. The American player maintained a whopping 77% win percentage on her first serve and broke on a total of five occasions, winning the match with a final scoreline of 6-2, 6-3.

It is for this reason that Gauff received such pleasant words from Evert. However, it was not the first time the 18-time Grand Slam winner showered praise on Gauff. She has been following the American teenager for a long time and predicted that she would win a Major in an interview in 2020.

She also stated that she is a "believer" who has full faith in Gauff's "ability and mindset."

Coco Gauff at the Qatar Open 2022

"It’s very possible she will win a Grand Slam. I’m a believer in her, her ability and her mindset right now," mentioned Evert back then.

Evert also lauded Gauff after she broke into the quarterfinals of the French Open 2021, before losing to Barbora Krejcikova in that round.

"Wow! Coco Gauff. A stunning performance! Into the quarters! Beautiful to watch," Evert tweeted.

Coco Gauff set to lock horns against Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open 2022

Maria Sakkari with Coco Gaiff at the Italian Open 2021

Gauff will square off against Greece's Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open 2022 on Thursday. Sakkari currently enjoys a 2-1 advantage over Gauff in the head-to-head battle stats.

However, having beaten the likes of Shelby Rogers, Caroline Garcia, and Paula Badosa, Gauff is enjoying some good form at the moment and is yet to drop a single set in the tournament.

Gauff is eyeing her fourth WTA title at the Qatar Open 2022.

