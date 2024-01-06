Former coach Rennae Stubbs recently commented on Jelena Ostapenko's spat with chair umpire Julie Kjendlie during her quarterfinal at the 2024 Brisbane International.

The No. 3 seeded Latvian faced Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament on January 6. With the match poised at 5-4 in the deciding set, Ostapenko lost her cool at Kjendlie over a disputed double bounce call.

Ostapenko thought the ball had bounced twice before Azarenka returned a shot, but Kjendlie disagreed. During the changeover, Ostapenko was heard lashing out over the call, saying she never wants Kjendlie to umpire any of her future matches.

Moreover, the former Roland Garros champion blamed Kjendlie for her loss to Coco Gauff in the final of the 2019 Linz Open.

"You make so much mistake. With three bounce. I never want you on my match again. You will never be on my match. You will never be on my match. I don't want you on my matches. You ruin my match. Final in Linz I will never forget. Never," Ostapenko said.

Stubbs, former coach to Serena Williams, joked about the incident, saying that, from now on, Kjendlie will always thoroughly check her schedule and hope to avoid Ostapenko. Stubbs also questioned Ostapenko for her reactions to the disputed call.

"Umpire Julie Kjnedlie must just look at her schedule when she gets Ostapenko and say “oh bloody hell”… seriously does she know what a double bounce actually is????? 😂," Rennae Stubbs wrote on X.

Jelena Ostapenko wins doubles title at 2024 Brisbane International

Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok pictured after winning Brisbane International

While Jelena Ostapenko's stay at the Brisbane International in the singles ended in the quarterfinals to Victoria Azarenka, she went on to lift the doubles title at the tournament. The 26-year-old paired with her regular partner, Lyudmyla Kichenok.

After receiving a bye in the first round as the 5th seed, they began their campaign with a hard-fought, 5-7, 7-5, 13-11, win against the Russian duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Kalinskaya. Ostapenko-Kichenok sailed through their quarterfinal match against Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera, defeating them 6-4, 6-4.

The pair then received a walkover in their semifinal match against Daria Kasatkina and Daria Saville and bettered Greet Minnen and Heather Watson in the title contest, 7-5, 6-2.

This was Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok's third doubles title as a pair on the WTA Tour. They also lifted trophies at the 2022 Birmingham Classic and 2022 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.