"She must be the ultimate narcissist" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios being sued by a woman whom he accused of being too drunk

Nick Kyrgios is being sued by a woman whom he accused of being too drunk during the 2022 Wimbledon final. Tennis fans have presented their opinions on the bizarre situation.

Nick Kyrgios was distracted and disgruntled during his first Grand Slam final match at Wimbledon. While battling it out against three-time defending champion, Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios was bothered by a woman who he thought was “drunk out of her mind”. The Australian went on a rant about it with the chair umpire and stated that she was disrupting him.

Chris Hammer @ChrisHammer180



Classic Nick Kyrgios



"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."

The woman in question, a lawyer herself, has now decided to sue the Wimbledon finalist for defamation and has called his allegations “reckless and entirely baseless”.

Tennis fans are now divided about her course of action. One fan has labeled the woman as the “ultimate narcissist”.

“She must be the ultimate narcissist. Apparently temporary removal from the stadium for being disruptive is “considerable damage on the day,” the fan tweeted.

Bayern Fan (The Normal One) @Bayern_1021 @josemorgado She must be the ultimate narcissist. Apparently temporary removal from the stadium for being disruptive is "considerable damage on the day"

Another fan pronounced her as a fame seeker and questioned the credibility of the recent pile-up of lawsuits against Kyrgios.

“Unbelievable. So desperate for her 15 minutes. Sorry @NickKyrgios has to deal with another distraction right before a slam. The other is still up in the air (I haven’t seen any evidence besides texts) but the timing of these lawsuits take away from the credibility,” the fan determined.

tennis thoughts @fivestennis @josemorgado Unbelievable. So desperate for her 15 minutes. Sorry @NickKyrgios has to deal with another distraction right before a slam. The other is still up in the air (I haven't seen any evidence besides texts) but the timing of these lawsuits take away from the credibility

One tennis fan thought it was a smart tactic by the woman.

“She wants the settlement, fairs, thats smart af”

irefmi @pfemii @josemorgado She wants the settlement, fairs, thats smart af

Here are a few other reactions:

Flugge @Schwixxx @josemorgado It´s about time taht someone is holding Kyrgios accountable for his countless misdemeanors over the whole year

José Morgado @josemorgado Absolutely NOBODY knew who this woman was before... she just made it public in the press. What a world.



What a world. Absolutely NOBODY knew who this woman was before... she just made it public in the press.What a world.

Zuza @ZuzaZuzanna21 @josemorgado Her name was mentioned and photo of her leaving stadium as well. I'm not defending her - just stating some facts :) She's a lawyer so it was obvious that she wouldn't leave it like that. 👩🏼‍🎓 I don't think it will affect Nick though - he's got bigger problems than „Wimbledon lady"

J @Nadal_istheGOAT @josemorgado I hate these sort of people. Looking for a quick payday, absolutely disgusting

Ben Gray @BenSkyWatcher1 @josemorgado Lmfao, it takes a spectator to do an umpires job and hold him to account for his vile on court actions...

Midnightangel @Midnigh82015526 @josemorgado One big narcissist suing an even bigger narcissist. My heart is breaking for both of them.

r kraminitz @rogerk999 @josemorgado The lawyers should be sanctioned for filing a frivolous lawsuit.

Sam Innes @sam_innes19 @josemorgado What is she actually trying to accomplish with this??

Sam Innes @sam_innes19 @josemorgado 😂😂😂 What is she actually trying to accomplish with this?? Surely she doesn't actually believe she'll win

After a stellar performance at Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios gears up for the US Open

Nick Kyrgios won both the singles and the doubles trophy at the Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios is having an outstanding season in 2022. The Australian began the year by lifting the men’s doubles trophy at his home Slam alongside compatriot and friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The 27-year-old later made his best showing at a Grand Slam in singles, when he reached the final at SW19. He lost out on a first Major and Wimbledon title after losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Kyrgios, however, continued his formidable form and clinched two doubles titles – alongside Kokkinakis at the Atlanta Open and with Jack Sock at the Citi Open. The Australian additionally won his first singles title of the year at the Citi Open.

Kyrgios is now preparing for the final slam of the year in New York. He put up a message to all his fans via the US Open social media, stating that he was excited and motivated for the upcoming Slam.

“Hey guys, it’s Nick Kyrgios here. To all my US fans, New York is around the corner and I’m super motivated and super excited to see you all there and I’m going to give it my best shot. See you all soon,” he said.

