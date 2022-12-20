"She was one of the players who did that to me, I’ve missed her" - When Steffi Graff looked forward to Monica Seles' return to tennis

Steffi Graf's rise to the top of the women's game was rather rapid and she quickly became the most dominant player on the tour. She frequently beat her rivals with lopsided scorelines. However, the early 90s saw the rise of another capable challenger in the form of Monica Seles, who wasn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with the German.

Their rivalry marked the beginning of a new dawn in WTA history. Unfortunately, Seles was the victim of a horrific knife attack in 1993. On April 30, she was stabbed by a crazed Graf fan during her quarterfinal match against Magdalena Maleeva at the Citizen Cup in Hamburg. She wouldn't return to the tour for two years following the incident.

Seles' absence did benefit Graf to an extent, who after a brief period of injury struggles enjoyed a career renaissance while her rival was recovering. However, the German did acknowledge the fact that while she's playing at a high level, she would love to prove herself against a worthy adversary. If Seles was around, she would've been able to do so.

"I’m playing such good tennis, and I would like to prove it. If Monica were around, I’d have someone to prove it against," Steffi Graf said in 1994, speaking about her main rival's absence from the tour.

News of Seles making her comeback picked up steam around Graf's triumph at the 1995 French Open. When quizzed about her possible return, the German stated that the best matches are the ones in which a player is tested thoroughly. Seles was one of the few players who did that to her frequently and she missed having her on the tour.

"The most fun you get is when you have tough matches and you’re pushed to your limits. She was one of the players who did that to me…. I’ve missed her," Graf expressed.

Steffi Graf retired with a winning record against Monica Seles

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles' rivalry ended with a 10-5 record in favor of the German. She won their first three meetings before her younger rival turned the tables on her by claiming the next couple of encounters.

Graf gained the upper hand once again by winning their next two matches, with Seles emerging victorious in their next contest. The German won their next match to claim the Wimbledon title in 1992, with her opponent going on to win their 1993 Australian Open final.

This was their last meeting before Seles' was attacked. After her comeback, they faced off five times, with Graf winning four of those matches. Their final encounter took place at the 1999 French Open, with the 22-time Major champion winning in three sets.

