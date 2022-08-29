"She’s not afraid to speak her truth; I’ll be watching and cheering her on" - Billie Jean King on Serena Williams

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has lauded Serena Williams for not being afraid to tell the truth, adding that she will watch the retiring 40-year-old at the US Open this fortnight.

Williams is the most successful singles tennis player in the Open Era, winning a record 23 Majors. A few weeks ago, she announced her plans to retire, and the US Open could well be the last tournament of her illustrious career.

The six-time Flushing Meadows winner will be opening her campaign against Danka Kovinic on Monday, August 29. Having won just one of her four matches this year, it could also be the last match of Williams' career.

Praising Williams for being an amazing representative for women of color, King tweeted that she'll be in attendance to catch her compatriot in action at Flushing Meadows.

"She has been an amazing representative, a fantastic leader helping women, particularly of color. She's not afraid to speak her truth. Serena Williams plays today. I'll be watching and cheering her on," King wrote.

Meanwhile, Williams will face Kovinic for the first time as she eyes a fairy-tale 24th Major title.

Could Serena Williams go all the way at US Open?

Serena Williams at the US Open.

Serena Williams faces a tough test in the first round of the US Open against Kovinic - who beat reigning Flushing Meadows winner Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open.

If she gets past her opening hurdle, Williams could face second Annett Konteveit, who will be another first-time matchup for the World No. 413. Martina Trevisan or Ajla Tomljanovic could lie in wait for the American for a place in the second week.

Williams has not faced either player before. Trevisan reached the Roland Garros semifinals this year, while Tomljanovic made the last eight at Wimbledon.

If Williams survives the opening week, she could run into last year's runner-up Leylah Fernandez or Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round. Like the other names, Williams hasn't faced either player before.

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur could be a possible opponent in the last eight. Two-time Major winner Simona Halep could lie in wait for her in the last four, while top seed Iga Swiatek or four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka could await Williams in the final. Williams has not faced Jabeur or Swiatek before but leads Halep 10-2 and Osaka 3-2.

It remains to be seen if the American - who has played just four singles matches since last year's Wimbledon - catches fire at the last Grand Slam of the year and goes all the way.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan