"She's in her Emma Raducanu era" - Tennis fans react to Simona Halep reportedly unfollowing her colleagues after 4-year doping ban

Former World No.1 Simona Halep has been handed a four-year ban from tennis due to two doping violations, as announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Tuesday (September 12).

The two-time Grand Slam champion has been suspended since October of 2022 due to her positive test for the blood-boosting substance Roxadustat during the US Open. She faced additional charges for a second anti-doping violation in May 2023, this time related to the irregularities found in her Athlete Biological Passport.

The Romanian's suspension renders her ineligible to participate in professional tennis until October 6, 2026. Her most recent appearance on the WTA Tour occurred during the New York Slam last year, where she was eliminated in the first round.

Following this, Simona Halep allegedly unfollowed all of her colleagues on her Instagram account. It was pointed out by a journalist, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news.

Tennis fans found the incident to be extremely amusing and took to X to express their feelings. One user playfully said that the remaining five accounts she is still following are her sponsorship dealers, so she can't unfollow them.

"The remaining 5 are her dealers. She can't unfollow them," the user wrote.

Another user speculated that Halep had unfollowed her colleagues because none of them supported her.

"Because no one came to her support??"

One account drew a parallel between Halep and Emma Raducanu, tweeting:

"She's in her Emma Raducanu era."

Simona Halep refuses to accept her 4-year ban

Simona Halep pictured at a tennis tournament

As soon as Simona Halep learned of her four-year doping suspension from tennis, she posted a message on X. She refused to accept the decision, which shocked and disappointed her.

"I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban," she wrote. "While I am grateful to finally have an outcome following numerous unfounded delays and a feeling of living in purgatory for over a year, I am both shocked and disappointed by their decision."

The Romanian stated that she will continue to train to improve her tennis skills. She will also do everything in her power to clear her name of the 'false allegations', including taking the case to The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"I am continuing to train and do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court. I intend to appeal this decision to The Court of Arbitration for Sport and pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question," Simona Halep wrote.

