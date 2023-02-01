"She's gorgeous"-Chris Evert adds yet another achievement to Aryna Sabalenka's incredible list of accomplishments during historic Australian Open run 

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert complimented Aryna Sabalenka's good looks, adding to the 24-year-old's list of brilliant achievements in the last few months.

The Belarusian has been in exquisite form, chalking up 14 wins from her last 16 matches and title-winning runs at the Adelaide International 1 and the 2023 Australian Open.

American legend Evert took to her social media Twitter account and added a gracious comment to Sabalenka in a post highlighting her remarkable achievements over the past few weeks.

"And she's gorgeous," Chris Evert said.

Sabalenka, who was the fifth seed at the Australian Open, had not lost a single set in 2023 before her encounter against Elena Rybakina in the final. The Kazakh impressed with a quick start in the summit clash, racing to a 6-4 lead in the opening hour. However, the Belarusian found her bearings as the match progressed and completed a sensational comeback win in three-sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Evert, a two-time Australian Open champion herself, had previously predicted a bright future for Sabalenka in a 2019 interview. She was certain that the Belarusian will go on to win more than one Major title and has always been a fan of the bold and confident attitude of the 24-year-old.

"I have no reason to believe that Sabalenka will not win more than one Grand Slam. Why? I see two things. I see hunger and I see boldness. Whether that's fearlessness or what, it's tied-up, the boldness, fearlessness, confidence. I see that swagger. Like this girl wants it. You can see it in her eyes, she's pretty intense," Evert said in an interview with Eurosport.

"I still feel like I'm on another planet and trying to realize what happened" - Aryna Sabalenka shares her feelings after recent triumph at the Australian Open

2023 Australian Open: Women's Champion Photocall

Aryna Sabalenka is on cloud nine after capturing her first ever Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old looked cheerful and content during her glamorous trophy photoshoot alongside the Yarra River in Melbourne. At the event, she reflected back on the biggest achievement of her career so far and gave her fans an insight into how she celebrated her success.

"I still feel like I'm on another planet and trying to realize what happened. Everyone was so happy, I celebrated with my team, a little bit of pizza, a little bit of sweets, a little bit of champaigne, it was a little bit of everything," the Belarusian said.

The World No. 2 also spoke about her schedule on the main tour and how she looks forward to some good rest before resuming her 2023 season.

"It's going to be different, that's why I think I'm only going to play Dubai because I need some time to rest, to relax and calm down from whatever happened and start all over again," she added.

