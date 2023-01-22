"She's a great friend, I absolutely adore her" - Victoria Azarenka heaps praise on Jessica Pegula ahead of Australian Open clash

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka advanced to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 after defeating Zhu Lin 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round.

She will now face third seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight, who earlier defeated 20th seed Barbora Krejcikova. The American bested her rival 7-5, 6-2 in what was their maiden WTA meeting.

Azarenka heaped praise on Pegula in a press conference, calling her an "amazing" and "incredible" player, while also saying that she wants "revenge" for her first-round loss against the American at the 2021 Australian Open.

"I mean, she's amazing player. Her stability and consistency throughout I wouldn't only say last year, I would say the years before that. She's been an incredible player. She got me here, so I definitely want revenge," Azarenka said.

The Belarusian went on to say that Pegula is a great friend of hers and that she "adores" the World No. 3, adding that their upcoming match will be another "tough" battle with many rallies.

"She's a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her. We have really tough battles every single time. We practice with each other. There's going to be no surprises absolutely. Also, like, it's going to be tough, it's going to be a lot of rallies, the ball is going to be low. Doesn't really make it easier to think that I know who I'm playing," Azarenka said.

"I feel like Jess has in her way, in her style, kind of similarity" - Victoria Azarenka compares Jessica Pegula to Ashleigh Barty

Victoria Azarenka pictured at the 2023 Australian Open.

Victoria Azarenka continued by saying that Jessica Pegula's game is simple and consistent, adding that she sees similarities between the American's game and that of Ashleigh Barty, a former Australian Open champion.

"I will say she plays quite simple, which is I would say is a compliment. It's quite easy to be flashy. Not easy, but it's easier to just go overboard. But to have that consistency and simplicity," Azarenka said.

"A player of different style, but Ash Barty is one of the people, she just did certain things so well and over and over and over again. I feel like Jess has in her way, in her style, kind of similarity," she added.

Azarenka and Pegula have faced off four times on the tour with their head-to-head record standing at 2-2.

