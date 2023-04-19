"She's not guilty, but doesn't show much empathy either" - Tennis fans react to Aryna Sabalenka's admission of facing hate over Russia-Ukraine war

Aryna Sabalenka recently lamented being on the receiving end of 'hate' from Ukrainians, among others, as her country Belarus is involved in Russia's war on Ukraine. The world No. 2 reiterated her helplessness with regards to the issue, further expressing her disappointment that she is facing hate on the tour only because she hails from Belarus.

Sabalenka's comments did not sit well with a section of the tennis fan community, who felt that she should have shown empathy towards the suffering of Ukrainians rather than talking about herself.

The reigning Australian Open champion further lamented that she is being looked down upon for something that has nothing to do with her, before saying that she cannot help it if Ukrainians feel better by hating her.

"If they feel better by hating me, I'm happy to help them with that. They can do that," Aryna Sabalenka said in a press conference at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. "But the rest, like, if I could stop the war, I would do that, but unfortunately it's not in my hands and it's not under my control."

Reacting to Sabalenka's views on the Russia-Ukraine matter, tennis fans criticized her for not being empathetic enough towards Ukrainians.

"A little less about "me" and a little more about the horrors Ukraine is suffering would probably be advisable if she wants a better standing amongst those who look at her sideways. She's not guilty of the suffering of others but she doesn't show much empathy either," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Speaks again about the war...and completely centers herself and her feelings," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Aryna Sabalenka's comments:

iza mika @xxaliceinx @josemorgado If it’s not the best feeling for her I wonder what murdered people from Ukraine think 🤔 @josemorgado If it’s not the best feeling for her I wonder what murdered people from Ukraine think 🤔

Michał 🇺🇦 @radiustachyon Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Sabalenka: "I feel a lot of weird looking at me and, probably, hate from some of the people... It’s not the best feeling to be hated from people for basically nothing, but it is how it is... If I could stop the war, I would do that, but unfortunately it’s not under my control". Sabalenka: "I feel a lot of weird looking at me and, probably, hate from some of the people... It’s not the best feeling to be hated from people for basically nothing, but it is how it is... If I could stop the war, I would do that, but unfortunately it’s not under my control". https://t.co/5q7WhzSKFx I'm sure 474846th such comment will help twitter.com/RelevantTennis… I'm sure 474846th such comment will help twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Sofia Ayala M Galvão @SofiaMGalvao @josemorgado How "happy" that she can just focus on herself and try to ignore the rest. Maybe she should realise that is part of the problem. @josemorgado How "happy" that she can just focus on herself and try to ignore the rest. Maybe she should realise that is part of the problem.

Damianm410s @Damianm410s @RelevantTennis To receive empathy one must also be willing to extend it. @RelevantTennis To receive empathy one must also be willing to extend it.

PWD Dad MD @thecakeisalie73 Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Sabalenka: "I feel a lot of weird looking at me and, probably, hate from some of the people... It’s not the best feeling to be hated from people for basically nothing, but it is how it is... If I could stop the war, I would do that, but unfortunately it’s not under my control". Sabalenka: "I feel a lot of weird looking at me and, probably, hate from some of the people... It’s not the best feeling to be hated from people for basically nothing, but it is how it is... If I could stop the war, I would do that, but unfortunately it’s not under my control". https://t.co/5q7WhzSKFx “Hated for basically nothing,”. I think all the murdered Ukrainians would feel it’s something, not nothing. twitter.com/relevanttennis… “Hated for basically nothing,”. I think all the murdered Ukrainians would feel it’s something, not nothing. twitter.com/relevanttennis…

Lawrence 🏴‍☠️ @lawrencedeluxe @josemorgado She once again goes out of her way to not actually condemn the Russian invasion and agression of Ukraine.... I'm tired @josemorgado She once again goes out of her way to not actually condemn the Russian invasion and agression of Ukraine.... I'm tired

"Trying to stay less in the Internet" - Aryna Sabalenka on avoiding getting involved in the issue

Aryna Sabalenka competes at the 2023 Miami Open.

Aryna Sabalenka further said that she tries to stay away from the internet and social media as much as she can so she does not come across comments regarding the issue. To avoid getting 'depressed' by the situation, Sabalenka said that she is focused primarily on herself and tennis.

"I'm just trying to stay less in the Internet so I'm not gonna see anything like that. I'll be able to focus on myself and on my game and not get too depressed about this situation," Sabalenka stated.

"Yeah, it's not the best feeling to be hated from people for basically nothing, but it is how it is," she added.

On the tennis front, Sabalenka is set to begin her 2023 clay campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart later on Wednesday. Seeded second, Sabalenka will face Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 16. She could then face her good friend Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals.

