"She's just awesome" - Chris Evert praises Taylor Swift for stepping aside to let Travis Kelce have his moment after Chiefs victory

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is the talk of the town, and a viral video of the two caught Chris Evert's eye as well. The tennis legend tipped her hat to Swift for giving her partner the space he needs to shine.

Swift is a global megastar and needs no introduction. The singer-songwriter started dating NFL pro Kelce around August 2023 following the end of her six-year long relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift and Kelce's whirlwind romance took the world by storm. She started to attend NFL games to support her boyfriend's team, Kansas City Chiefs. Her presence, in turn, broke a lot of viewership records.

Their relationship has continued to blossom and a recent video of the two made Evert take notice of it as well. Kelce can be seen having a moment after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens to secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

Swift was also present and stood right behind him, but soon walked away, though Kelce was aware of it as well. Evert took it as a sign of the two being mature adults who feel secure about their relationship.

"She’s just…. Awesome….giving him his space….#muchrespect" - Chris Evert said.

Expand Tweet

Saudi Arabia ambassador responds to Chris Evert's criticism of hosting WTA Finals in the country

Martina Navratilova (L) and Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals.

Chris Evert, along with Martina Navratilova, recently pushlished an op-ed in opposition to Saudi Arabia potentially hosting the 2024 WTA Finals. Now, Reema Al-Saud, the country's ambassador to the United States, has released a statement in response to their criticism.

Al-Saud felt the two ignored the progress of women's rights in the country over the last few years. The assessment also stemmed for a very western centric view of the nation according to her.

"Failing to acknowledge the great progress women have made in Saudi Arabia denigrates our remarkable journey... This not only undermines the progress of women in sports, it sadly undermines women, progress as a whole," - a part of Al-Saud's statement.

Expand Tweet

Al-Saud herself is the very first woman from Saudi Arabia to hold the position of an ambassador. She has worked tirelessly to improve the position of women in her country since then.

While Dubai and Qatar have already been hosting ATP and WTA events for years, Saudi Arabia has also been making a play for the same now. The Next Gen ATP Finals already moved from Italy to the desert nation last year, and now, they're planning to stage the 2024 WTA Finals too.