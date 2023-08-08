Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and daughter Jaz recently engaged in fun banter with their father, as they jokingly argued over who held the rightful ownership of their new family pet.

On Sunday, August 6, Agassi took to social media and shared an image of himself cuddling a grey kitten while sitting alongside their family dog, a Great Dane named Blue. The American shared that the family had adopted the kitten, affectionately named Sweetie, after she had unexpectedly wandered into their backyard.

"A kitty showed up in our backyard... so we welcomed her to the family ❤️ meet Sweetie," Andre Agassi captioned his post on Instagram.

Soon after Agassi shared the news, a playful dispute emerged between his children regarding the true owner of the new kitten. His daughter, Jaz promptly lay claim to Sweetie.

"Uh no that's my cat," she commented.

Meanwhile, his son Jaden disclosed that Sweetie had chosen his lap to curl up on.

"She's on my lap as we speak," he posted.

Agassi then chimed in with a hilarious comment of his own.

"Prove itttttt 👀," he told his son.

Jaden and Jaz Agassi's comments

"Andre Agassi sees life in a different way than everyone else, he'll do anything for the people he's close with" - Sebastian Korda

Andre Agassi

Sebastian Korda recently shared his admiration for Andre Agassi, who has been known to act as a mentor for the 23-year-old. Korda hailed the eight-time Grand Slam champion as "tennis royalty" and opened up about the significance of having him in his corner.

"Andre Agassi is just a very special person to me. He's obviously kind of tennis royalty in a way, and just to have someone like that in my corner, I think it's pretty special," Korda told ATPTour.com

The World No. 32 praised Agassi's unique perspective on life and the sport of tennis. He also highlighted the former World No. 1's large-heartedness and willingness to do anything for his close friends.

"He sees life in a different way than everyone else. He's just a very positive, outgoing person, has a massive, massive heart. He'll do absolutely anything for the people that he's close with,” Korda said.

"He's just a really great human being. Just the way that he sees tennis in a way is very different. He thinks about different things from other people. Kind of what he can do to get a bigger advantage in tennis,” he added.

Currently competing at the 2023 Canadian Open, Sebastian Korda will face off against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 event on Monday, August 7.

