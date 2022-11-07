“She's like a mental coach for me” - Holger Rune on his mother Aneke’s influence

Holger Rune has spoken about his mother's influence on his career, likening her to a mental coach.

In a clip from an interview with Tennis Majors, Rune stated that his mother helped him relax and would continue to be present at his tournaments.

"She knows me that well, she's my mom. I think she will keep coming with me on the tournaments. She helps me relax after matches or when I'm tired after practices. She's like a mental coach for me," said the young Dane.

ostapenko supremacy @muguruthlesss okay this is so cute okay this is so cute https://t.co/yzZbaA2HC3

"You're one of my favorite players, I've been watching you since I was a little kid" - Holger Rune on Novak Djokovic following his win at Paris Masters

Holger Rune (L) won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris

Holger Rune stunned Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters on Sunday, coming from a set down to beat the Serb 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and lift his maiden ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

In his on-court interview following the victory, Rune revealed that he had grown up watching Djokovic play. He proceeded to wish the Serb and his team the best for the remainder of the season.

"Hello everybody, I want to start saying huge congrats to Novak and I also, I mean, you're one of my favorite players. I've been there, you know, watching you, since I was little kid, practicing with you. So it's a pleasure to be able to share the court with you now. And to your team as well. You know you guys are really good and doing an amazing job. So I wish you and Novak, the best for the rest of this season," Rune said.

Rune has had an incredible past few weeks. He reached the Sofia Open final at the start of October, losing to Marc-Andrea Huesler. He then won the Stockholm Open, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. At the Swiss Indoors the following week, the teenager again made the final, losing out to the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The win in Paris on Sunday marked Rune's third ATP title of the season and saw him storm into the top 10 in the ATP rankings.

Poll : 0 votes