"She's literally on the court outside my office practicing right now" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulates Venus Williams on the 28th anniversary of her WTA debut win

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to social media to congratulate Venus Williams on the 28th anniversary of her WTA debut, way back in 1994.

Alexis Ohanian and tennis ace Serena Williams tied the knot in 2017 and are the proud parents of Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Venus Williams made her debut at the Bank of the West Classic in October 1994 at the tender age of 14, beating Shaun Stafford 6-3, 6-4.

On Monday, the former World No. 1 took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message on the anniversary of her WTA debut.

Ohanian reacted to the post on Twitter and revealed how Williams was practicing right outside of his office.

"She's literally on the court outside my office practicing right now! WTG," Alexis Ohanian tweeted.

Venus Williams recalls her WTA debut

Venus Williams has won many accolades during her illustrious career, including seven Grand Slam singles titles and 16 doubles titles (14 in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles). The 42-year-old has been World No. 1 in both singles and doubles.

Williams looked back fondly on her debut win and credited her father for being there "every step of the way."

"After my first win! October 31, 1994. Dad has been there every step of the way," Williams wrote on her Instagram story.

"Remembering my debut match on this day 28 years ago. Its been a journey. A pursuit of my best self each and every day," she wrote in another Instagram story.

Further reminiscing about her early days in the sport, Williams stated that she didn't feel pressured but rather, saw it as a great opportunity.

"Im so glad I didnt realize the pressure of these moments," she wrote. "Pressure is just how you process it in your mind. I saw it as an opportunity and everything that we had worked for and hoped for coming true. You first win in your mind."

Venus Williams also mentioned her sister, Serena Williams, saying she couldn't imagine what the iconic duo would achieve in the sport.

On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis. I never imagined 28 years later what @serenawilliams and I would experience in this sport," she wrote.

Williams went on to say that she had no regrets and that it's "all been worth it."

" I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self," she continued. "Everyday, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it," she concluded.

