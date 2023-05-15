"She's not a nightmare yet, I hope she doesn't become one"- When Steffi Graf commented on losing 1990 French Open final to Monica Seles

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles are two of the greatest tennis players of all time and had a short yet fierce rivalry during the 1990s.

Seles won her first Grand Slam title by beating Graf 7-6(6), 6-4 at the 1990 French Open. Graf said after the final that she would have won it had she triumphed in the opening set.

"If I had won the first set I would have won the match, but I didn't," Graf said.

The then World No. 1 had four set points in the first-set tiebreak but squandered them all. She claimed that she played each of the points very badly.

"I played them very bad. At that stage you just have to go for at least one of them. You have to try and play smart. I was just too sure I was going to win it," the German said.

The French Open final was the second time Steffi Graf lost to Monica Seles, having previously being beaten by her at the 1990 German Open final. Despite the two defeats, the German did not consider the then-teenager a nightmare and hoped that she wouldn't become one.

"I've only lost twice to her so she's not a nightmare yet,' Graf said. 'I hope she doesn't become one."

Speaking about her victory, Monica Seles said that winning the tournament was incredible after she wasn't expected to win.

"I really wasn't expected to win but it's great. It's incredible. This is where it started for me last year, getting to the semis, and now coming back and doing so well," Seles said.

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles locked horns in six Grand Slam finals

Steffi Graf with her husband Andre Agassi

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles locked horns on 15 occasions, six of which were in Grand Slam finals. The very first meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 1989 French Open, with the German winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

The 1990 French Open final was the very first meeting between the two in a Major final. They had another encounter in the title clash of the clay-court Major in 1992 and just like in 1990, Seles came out on top, winning 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

Graf beat Seles 6-2, 6-1 in that year's Wimbledon final, a defeat that prevented the latter from ever completing the career Grand Slam. Seles beat the German in the 1993 Australian Open final and had a 3-1 lead over her in title clashes at Majors.

Steffi Graf and Monica Seles locked horns in another two Grand Slam finals after the latter's return from injury. The German won both title clashes at the US Open in 1995 and 1996.

The final meeting between Graf and Seles came in the semifinals of the 1999 French Open, with the former winning 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : 0 votes