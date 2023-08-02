"She's unapologetically herself" - Bianca Andreescu credits her mother Maria for her unique stage presence and personality

Bianca Andreescu credited her mother's upbringing for shaping her personality, which lent her a unique stage presence.

Maria Andreescu, who is a chief compliance officer for an investment firm in Toronto, is often seen in her daughter's players' box.

In a podcast, No Challenges Remaining, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg asked the Canadian about her magnetic on-stage personality and where it came from. Andreescu replied that her confidence stemmed from her mother who was 'unapologetically herself'.

"To answer that question, I mean, I've never felt awkward or nervous in front of camera or in front of big crowds. And my mom is pretty out there and very outgoing and unapologetically herself, so I feel like I had a role model as well, growing up," she said.

Bianca Andreescu further elaborated on her mother's guidance that helped her mentally on the tennis court as well.

"She's herself. She doesn't change for anyone. She's very outspoken. She says what she believes in and yeah, not apologetic about it," she said.

"I feel that as a kid, she's always told me things like 'never give up', 'always go for your dreams', 'don't settle for less' and those things I feel like are just ingrained through my mind. I'm glad it's transferring on to the tennis court as well," she added.

Maria Andreescu was previously seen cheering her daughter during her 2023 Indian Wells match against American player Peyton Stearns with their pet dog Coco in her lap.

Bianca Andreescu showers praise on Carlos Alcaraz for his victory over Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2023 final

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open

Bianca Andreescu recently spoke highly of the men's World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, particularly for his victory over 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon.

“I mean, Alcaraz is poised throughout the whole entire match. That was his first ever Wimbledon final,” she said on TSN. “Yeah, the way he handled it was incredible. He definitely deserved that.”

The thrilling encounter showcased some of the best tennis with more than 20 rallies, including a whopping 29-shot rally.

The former US Open champion praised both players for their athleticism throughout the four hours and 43 minutes clash that had little margin for error.

“I mean, the athleticism I think is the first thing - I'm sure everyone can notice - from both of them. I mean, their rallies, on grass as well, are like 15, 20 plus. Like that's insane,” she said.

“I think there was like 10 returns total missed by both of them during the whole match even though they're both serving amazing,” Bianca Andreescu added.