"He was poised throughout the match, he definitely deserved that" - Bianca Andreescu lauds Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win over Novak Djokovic

Bianca Andreescu recently heaped praise on Carlos Alcaraz for his significant victory over Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in five sets 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to lift his maiden Wimbledon trophy, and his second Grand Slam title after the 2022 US Open.

Despite being the World No. 1, the Spaniard was the rightful underdog in the encounter --- going up against the four-time defending champion and seven-time title winner at SW19. The Serb was also gunning for numerous records, including a historic 24th Grand Slam trophy.

Bianca Andreescu, who knows all too well about winning a Grand Slam title against a legend of the game, having similarly defeated 23-time Slam winner Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final, lauded Carlos Alcaraz’s composure throughout the match.

“I mean, Alcaraz is poised throughout the whole entire match. That was his first ever Wimbledon final,” she said on TSN, adding, “Yeah, the way he handled it was incredible. He definitely deserved that.”

The 23-year-old acknowledged the World No. 1’s 2022 US Open victory, but indicated that Wimbledon is in a different league altogether.

“I know he won US Open but Wimbledon is, it's different. It's like another, it's another story,” she said.

The one-time Grand Slam champion called the 20-year-old a ‘huge inspiration.’

“It definitely motivates me and he's only [20] still. That's a huge inspiration for all of us,” she said.

Andreescu further praised Carlos Alcaraz as well as Novak Djokovic for their incredible athleticism throughout the four hours and 43 minutes-long clash.

“I mean, the athleticism I think is the first thing - I'm sure everyone can notice - from both of them. The way they, you know, just play around on the court. I mean, their rallies, on grass as well, are like 15, 20 plus. Like that's insane,” she said.

“And they're serving, they're returning. I think there was like 10 returns total missed by both of them during the whole match even though they're both serving amazing,” Bianca Andreescu added.

"I hope we get to play in US Open" – Novak Djokovic on future meeting with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have now faced each other thrice on tour. Two of those encounters have concluded in Alcaraz’s favor, including the most recent Wimbledon final triumph.

Their first clash was in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Open, where the Spaniard came through in three sets.

Their second meeting came earlier this year in the semifinals of the French Open. The match saw the Serb subdue the Spaniard in four sets after he suffered a bout of cramping.

Despite his recent Wimbledon loss, Novak Djokovic stated that he is eager to face the 20-year-old at this year’s US Open as well, where he will be the defending champion.

“It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches. Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams. I hope we get to play in US Open. Why not?” the World No. 2 said in his SW19 press conference.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Canadian Open due to fatigue. Carlos Alcaraz, however, is expected to begin his US Open series at the event in Toronto.

