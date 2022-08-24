Create

"She's wondering what kind of country allows the unvaccinated crowd to attend matches but a player who has won 21 Grand Slams can’t" - Novak Djokovic fans bombard US Open's tweet on Naomi Osaka

Fans react to a tweet on Naomi Osaka with appeals for Novak Djokovic's US Open participation
Modified Aug 24, 2022 12:23 AM IST

A social media post about Naomi Osaka took a very different turn after fans of Novak Djokovic used it to once again express their disappointment at the Serb's entry restriction into the United States for the 2022 US Open. The post in question was from the US Open's Twitter account intended to create buzz for Osaka's appearance at the Major.

Naomi Osaka posed for a picture during her practice session at Arthur Ashe Stadium as she prepares to challenge for a third title at the Grand Slam tournament in New York City. The US Open posted a picture of the Japanese superstar and asked fans to come up with ideas for what Osaka would use as a caption for the photo.

Quote tweet this with what we think @naomiosaka's caption will be: https://t.co/jC9RcRcDCo

While Osaka's fans used it to manifest a fifth Grand Slam title for the Japanese player, others used it as a medium to express their views on Djokovic's US Open controversy.

"She’s wondering: what kind of country is this that allows the unvaccinated crowd to attend the matches but a player who has won 21 Grand Slams can’t," read one tweet in response to the US Open's post.
@usopen @naomiosaka She’s wondering: what kind of country is this that allows the unvaccinated crowd to attend the matches but a player who has won 21 Grand Slams can’t .#LetNovakPlay
“Missing Novak.” twitter.com/usopen/status/…

As things stand, time is running out for Djokovic to receive an exemption from the vaccine mandate in the United States. The US Open draw is scheduled for Thursday, while the main draw matches start on Monday, August 29.

@usopen @naomiosaka "Stop posting pictures of me and stop discrimination against #LetNovakPlay "

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the US Open's tweet about Naomi Osaka:

@usopen @naomiosaka No Novak, no tennis. #LetNovakPlay
@usopen @naomiosaka I’m sure if you ask her on what the caption will be she indeed you respond you: #LetNovakPlay
@usopen @naomiosaka Please #LetNovakPlay Djokovic just wants to play tennis at #USOpen2022 @usta
Wassup Ashe stadium, I’m ready to claim my fifth grand slam here twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Coming for my 5th slam! twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Not one of the kind who tiptoes around. Naomi always keeps her feet on the ground. Don’t believe me, just watch. twitter.com/usopen/status/…

Naomi Osaka expresses desire to play mixed doubles at the US Open 2022

Western & Southern Open - Day 4

Naomi Osaka recently took to Twitter to state that she is interested in participating in the mixed doubles event at the 2022 US Open. Osaka said that she has not yet played a full mixed doubles match in her career as is now very eager to give the format a shot.

However, she also admitted that she is afraid of letting her partner down due to her inexperience with mixed doubles tennis.

"I kinda want to play mixed doubles in US Open cause I’ve never played a full match in my life but I’m also very afraid of letting my partner down," Naomi Osaka wrote in a Twitter post.
I kinda want to play mixed doubles in US Open cause I’ve never played a full match in my life but I’m also very afraid of letting my partner down 💀

Meanwhile, in singles tennis, Osaka is in the midst of a rough patch, having won just two of her last seven matches on the WTA tour. Osaka is on a three-match losing streak as she lost in the first round of both the Canadian Open (by walkover in the second set) and the Cincinnati Open, after a second-round exit at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose.

Osaka lost 7-5, 6-7, 4-6 in the third round of the 2021 US Open to eventual finalist Leylah Fernandez. The Japanese player won the title in New York in 2018 and 2020.

