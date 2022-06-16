"She is Serena, if she can practice well and she’s feeling fit, obviously she could be a threat" - Patrick McEnroe on Serena Williams' chances at Wimbledon

News of Serena Williams' participation at Wimbledon has led to great anticipation for her return to tennis, not just among fans, but also among former and current players as well. Former French Open doubles champion Patrick McEnroe believes Williams can never be counted out at Wimbledon, despite her long absence from the game.

Serena Williams received a wildcard to play at Wimbledon this year after her ranking fell to No. 1208 in the world. Williams hasn't played since her unfortunate injury in the first round of Wimbledon against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Speaking on an episode of the 'Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe' podcast, the former American player expressed his excitement at the news, before dissecting Williams' chances at the event.

McEnroe admitted that while he is not optimistic about the seven-time singles champ's chances of winning the title, he believes Serena Williams is always a strong contender whenever she plays.

"That is awesome news...I’m pumped that she’s playing. Am I optimistic about how well she can do? I’m not optimistic and maybe honest, but she is Serena. So if she can practice well and she’s feeling fit, obviously she could be a threat," McEnroe said.

McEnroe feels the first couple of matches will be very important for Williams, as she is returning after a year-long absence.

"Obviously she’ll be susceptible particularly in the first couple of matches and as we know in women’s tennis now, there’s a lot more depth," he expressed on the same.

McEnroe also noted that Serena Williams will be unseeded despite her past record at Wimbledon, after the organizers decided last year to discontinue the old system where they ranked players based on recent performances on grass and at Wimbledon. Players will now be seeded based on their ATP/WTA rankings.

If the old system had existed, McEnroe would have made a case for Williams to be seeded given her incredible record at the tournament.

"Will she be seeded? I guess not because Wimbledon got rid of their system a couple of years ago. She should be unseeded because she hasn’t played at all. I might make the case, you know, throw her in at seed number 28 or something just because she’s Serena and she’s won a gazillion times, she’s won 23 majors," continued McEnroe.

According to McEnroe, the fact that Williams will remain unseeded means that a clash against top-5 players like World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the first round is a huge possibility. McEnroe added that while he does not expect Williams to make a deep run, it wouldn't come as a shock if she did have one, given her stature.

"We could have Serena-Swiatek in the opening round. I’m glad she’s making the effort to come back. Do I expect her to make a deep run? I don’t expect it. Will I be shocked? No, because she’s Serena," the 55-year-old further said.

"What a news!" - Iga Swiatek reacts to Serena Williams' comeback announcement

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Serena Williams' announcement of her 2022 Wimbledon participation drew many reactions from the tennis world. Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked female player in the world, has expressed her admiration for Williams and her achievements in the sport. The Polish superstar was happy to learn of Williams' comeback and wished her a speedy return to the tour.

"What a news, see you there," Swiatek commented on Williams' Instagram post.

Swiatek broke a staggering record set by Serena Williams back in 2013. By winning the 2022 French Open final, the 21-year-old won her 35th consecutive match on the WTA tour, breaking the American's record of 34 straight match wins.

Williams' comeback match will take place before Wimbledon at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. She received a wilcard for the doubles event where she will partner with Ons Jabeur.

