"She be tripping" - Frances Tiafoe amused by girlfriend Ayan's passionate reactions during his tough Canadian Open win

Frances Tiafoe is currently in action at the 2025 Canadian Open. As the American clinched a hard-fought win in his second round match, fans caught a glimpse of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield's passionate reactions during his game, and Tiafoe was quick to comment on the same.

Ad

Tiafoe began his hard court season earlier this month at the Citi DC Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before going down to compatriot Ben Shelton. Now, the World No.11 has begun his campaign in Canada. He was given a bye for his first round match, and took on Yosuke Watanuki in his second round encounter.

The match was a closely fought affair, with both players putting on an incredible performance. Throughout the game, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield was quick to cheer for him, shouting and pumping her fists in a show of support. Responding to her passionate reactions during his game, Tiafoe wrote on his Instagram story,

Ad

Trending

“She b tripping.’

Via @bigfoe1998 on Instagram

Up next at the Canadian Open, Tiafoe is scheduled to take on Aleksandar Vukic for his round of 32 match.

Ad

Ayan Broomfield opens up about acting as a sounding board for Frances Tiafoe in between matches

Tiafoe and Broomfield at the Laver Cup 2023 (Image Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been together for a decade now. The duo first met in 2015 through a mutual friend and quickly hit it off. They went public with their relationship that same year and have been giving fans regular glimpses of their life together ever since then.

Ad

In a 2023 interview with ATP, Broomfield, who herself played tennis in the NCAA and reached the top 500 of the WTA rankings, opened up about being a sounding board for her boyfriend in between matches.

“We can talk about tennis. I mean, I played tennis myself. So even just when we're seeing the draw, and we kind of look at certain players, sometimes I can act as a sounding board for matches. Not to say that he takes my advice, but it's nice to be able to chat about it and strategy. I just feel like we just understand it and what it takes for someone to go and be able to compete at the highest level.”

Ad

In a separate interview with Town and Country magazine, Broomfield admitted that her and Tiafoe's mother get very invested in his matches, saying,

“I sit beside his mom, we’re both kind of a mess in the box and we feed off each other. It’s not good. We’ll be kicking each other, holding each other’s hands tight, and doing the most. But it’s nice to be around other people — everyone wants him to win just as bad as I do.”.

On the tennis end of things, Frances Tiafoe will return to action at the Canadian Open on Thursday, July 31. The American will take on Aleksandar Vukic, an opponent he trails 0-1 in their head-to-head records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More