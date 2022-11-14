"She will NEVER be him" - Tennis fans react to Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann recreating Roger Federer and Stan Warwinka's iconic celebration

Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann emulating Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka's iconic celebration from 2014, after they led the Swiss men's team to win the Davis Cup, has caught the attention of tennis fans on social media.

Bencic defeated Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to secure a historic win for the Swiss women's team at the Billie Jean King Cup. This followed after her teammate Teichmann defeated Storm Sanders in a grueling three-set encounter to give the Swiss team a 1-0 lead over Australia.

Fans saw similarities between the two pictures and were quick to give their opinions, with one stating that he loved the picture and shed a tear when he realized the parallels between the two images.

"Love it too, and kinda cried a little when I realized the parallel, gotta say," a fan said.

Another fan remarked that Bencic would never be like the 20-time Grand Slam champion, writing:

"When will somebody tell her she will NEVER be him."

Here are a few more fan reactions:

When Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic helped Switzerland defend Hopman Cup

Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic successfully defend their Hopman Cup.

In 2019, Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic partnered to help Switzerland successfully defend their Hopman Cup title in what was the last edition of the tournament. The former World No. 1 also became the only player to win three Hopman Cups following victories in 2001 with Martina Hingis and in 2018 and 2019 with Bencic.

In 2018, the former World No. 1 defeated Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber to win his second title partnering Bencic. The 2019 final followed the same pattern, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion winning his singles match before contributing to the decisive mixed doubles win. The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Alexander Zverev before Kerber defeated Bencic to tie the contest. The Swiss duo then won the mixed doubles clash to seal the title.

The Hopman Cup is set to make a return in 2023 and will be played in Nice, France.

