Shelby Rogers picks Roger Federer as the player she would want to be trapped in an elevator with, says it would be "cool to learn from him"

Shelby Rogers recently appeared on the Tennis Channel's Warm and Fuzzy show, where she had her say on a range of fun topics. The American was asked which player she most wanted to be trapped in an elevator with and the 29-year-old chose Roger Federer without batting an eyelid.

"Can I be trapped in an elevator with Roger Federer?" she questioned. "It would be cool to learn from him I think. Someone interesting that has had a long career. That's who I want to be stuck in an elevator with."

When asked what "warm and fuzzy" place she goes to when faced with adversity on the court, Rogers said she liked to use the acronym WIN that stood for "What's Important Now".

"So, if I have a lot of thoughts coming in and things are distracting me what are the one or two things right now that are important," she said.

During the show, the 2016 French Open quarterfinalist also shed light on the activities that help her relax. The American said she loves reading and bubble baths. She also revealed that she meditates on a daily basis.

"I love reading. Bath times are always nice - a nice bubble bath. A little meditation sometimes. Yeah, it's really important actually. Something that helps you when you're on the court and there are a million things going on. But, something also to help you stay present," she said.

"I think actually my coach would be quite funny" - Shelby Rogers on who she wanted to see abducted by a UFO

Rogers at the 2022 Miami Open

When host Michael Costa surprised Rogers with a question about who she would like to see be taken by a UFO, she chose her coach's name with a chuckle.

"Why do I want to say you right now?" she said. "I think actually my coach would be quite funny. He is from London and I think the commentary would be very funny - if they return him, because I need him."

When Rogers was questioned about what constituted a daily checklist for a professional player, the American stressed the importance of a good breakfast.

"Today, practice is priority so we did that at 10 a.m. Well, I had breakfast and all that good stuff first, sorry. I did not mean to skip over the important part. Good breakfast starts the day right."

"And, then I leave all the media stuff for the afternoon. So, I come and see you and I have a couple of things after this. A little treatment. Get the body right because I am on the schedule tomorrow for my match."

