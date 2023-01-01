"Should be begging the guy to play another decade" - Mark Petchey expresses disappointment at frequent retirement questions posed to Rafael Nadal

Mark Petchey has expressed his disappointment at Rafael Nadal constantly being posed with retirement-related questions by the media during his press conferences. The Brit believes Nadal is one of the biggest attractions in tennis, and that he should be encouraged to play for as long as possible.

The Mallorcan himself recently stated after his defeat to Cameron Norrie that he is exhausted from constantly fielding retirement-related questions during press conferences.

"Every time that I am coming to a press conference seems that I have to retire, so you are very, very interested on my retirement. I mean for that moment is not the case," the Spaniard said during his press conference.

Mark Petchey sided with Nadal's comments while responding to a Twitter post containing a video clip of the latter's above response. The former World No. 80 believes it is ludicrous to keep pushing the Spaniard to retire given how invaluable he is to tennis.

"Why does anyone ask him this question? I don’t get it. He’s one of the very few players that sells vast quantities of tickets, puts column inches in papers and eyes balls on the game. Should be begging the guy to play another decade," Mark Petchey said.

The Brit further stated that Nadal's efforts of wanting to remain a top player even at the age of 36, should be appreciated.

"It’s like people want some nice runway to prepare their final words on this legends career. Just appreciate he still wants to thrill us and all that entails to try to remain one of the best," Petchey added.

A fan, however, responded to one of Petchey's tweets. They pointed out that the retirement-related questions posed to the Mallorcan were "valid" given he looked out of sorts in his defeat to Norrie.

"Dude lost to Cam Norrie, looks old and tired. It's a valid question," a fan said to the Brit.

Petchey shot down that notion, highlighting how the 22-time Major champion left no stone unturned during his pre-season training. He believes that this points to the latter's commitment towards the sport.

"He went through pre-season to get himself ready to play. Personally rather look at people’s actions in life. Always tells you more," Petchey responded.

"Don't keep going with the retirement because I'm here to keep playing tennis" - Rafael Nadal during his post-match press conference after losing to Cameron Norrie

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2023 United Cup

Rafael Nadal further addressed the topic of retirement during his post-match press conference after losing to Cameron Norrie. He pleaded with the media to steer clear of the topic, stressing that he would be the first to inform them of his eventual retirement.

"When this day arrives, I'm going to let you know, guys. Don't keep going with the retirement because I'm here to keep playing tennis," the Spaniard stated.

The 36-year-old further stated that he would call it quits the day he finds it difficult to play the sport.

"No. I mean, when arrive the day that is go out on court and say, That's getting hard, is the day to say goodbye. I don't want to and I don't need to keep playing for no one reason," Nadal added.

