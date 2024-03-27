"Should so be a reviewable call" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert on Hubert Hurkacz net touch controversy at Miami Open

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert recently called for tennis to employ video review, in light of the controversy surrounding Hubert Hurkacz allegedly touching the net while chasing during a critical part of his Round-of-16 encounter against Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Miami Open.

Hurkacz started off his fifth career encounter against Dimitrov on a good note, taking the first set 6-3. The 11th seed was quick to fight back as he nabbed the second set 6-3. The two players then didn't drop serve throughout the third set, needing a tiebreaker to decide the winner.

At 2-2, Hubert Hurkacz fired a big first serve, which elicited a weak reply from his Bulgarian opponent. The Pole subsequently rushed the net and looked to put away an easy volley for a winner. However, his left foot seemingly clipped the net, following which the chair umpire quickly awarded the point to Grigor Dimitrov.

Hurkacz was incensed with the call, smashing his racquet in anger as Dimitrov went up a mini-break in the tiebreaker. The World No. 9 didn't recover from losing the point in the fashion that he did, giving up another mini-break to lose the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

The moment at 2-2 in the third-set tiebreaker has caused plenty of controversy in the tennis universe. Against that background, Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to assert that a player touching the net should be a "reviewable" call.

"This should so be a reviewable call 📞 incidental challenge," Brad Gilbert wrote on X.

Hubert Hurkacz's 2024 season hits setback after Australian Open quarterfinals

Hubert Hurkacz had started this year in scintillating form, guiding Team Poland to the United Cup final as he won three of his five singles fixtures during the team event.

And while the Pole was beaten in a close three-setter by World No. 7 Alexander Zverev in the final, he would take his rich vein of form to the Australian Open a few weeks later. The 27-year-old recorded his second career Major quarterfinal appearance in Melbourne, where he was denied in five sets by eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev.

That being the case, Hubert Hurkacz has suffered from a bit of a slump in the post-Australian Open hardcourt swing. Although he reached the semifinals of his next tour-level event in Marseille, he exited in straight sets to the lower-ranked Ugo Humbert.

Since then, the Pole has dropped four of his nine matches, which includes a second-round exit to Gael Monfils at the Indian Wells Masters and his controversial loss to Grigor Dimitrov at the Miami Masters on Tuesday.

