"Should've made the bet vs Novak Djokovic"- Fans react as Taylor Fritz's 4R Australian Open win forces girlfriend Morgan Riddle to eat vegemite live

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle hilariously paid off her "Vegemite" debt after betting against him ahead of his fourth-round clash at the 2024 Australian Open.

Riddle declared on her Instagram that she'd eat an entire jar of "Vegemite" if Fritz were to beat the No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and the American did just that. He took down the Greek in four sets 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday, to set up an enticing quarterfinal encounter with the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

During his on-court interview, he assured interviewer Adam Peacock that Riddle would keep her promise and vehemently ruled himself out of partaking in it.

The pair ultimately delivered earlier today, with Riddle going live on her Instagram beside Fritz, and eating a spoonful of vegemite.

Seconds into swallowing it, she gagged and ran off-screen while Fritz looked on amused asking her to come back on screen.

“What the f***,” Riddle was heard exclaiming in the background.

Her stunt was met with mixed reactions online. One fan called it a "rookie move," pointing out that she should have probably taken up this challenge ahead of his game against Novak Djokovic.

"Rookie move. Should have made the bet vs Novak because she wouldn't have had to do it lol," one fan said.

Another humorously questioned her choice to wash down the vegemite with "kombucha."

"The idea of her being repulsed by the Vegemite but then drinking kombucha…gurl wut," another said.

A few were upset that she didn't quite fully keep to her word by eating just a "spoonful" in place of a "whole jar."

"A bets a bet! Whole jar?" exclaimed another.

"Only a spoon," another said.

Here are a few more of the best reactions to Riddle's "vegemite" promise:

Taylor Fritz confident ahead of quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic

Speaking to Adam Peacock ahead of his quarterfinal match-up against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz praised the Serb.

"You need to bring your best level if you are going to compete with someone like Novak," he said.

Fritz looked confident ahead of his blockbuster clash despite never having beaten him on eight previous occasions.

"Going to have to serve like I did today, but I feel confident. If I am able to play like I did today, I have a chance," Fritz concluded.

The pair faced off in Melbourne three years ago, with Djokovic edging it out in a tight five-setter 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

