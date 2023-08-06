Several tennis fans were left perplexed when they witnessed World No. 1 pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters celebrating following her defeat at the hands of Hurricane Tyra Black.
Pickleball is a unique paddle sport that blends elements from tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It has gained significant recognition as the fastest-growing sport in America. Although it is primarily popular among older adults due to its less physically demanding nature, this paddle sport has recently captivated a younger demographic, with numerous aspiring players joining the professional tour.
The appeal of the sport lies in its accessibility and simplicity. The rules are straightforward, allowing beginners to quickly grasp the sport.
Recently at the Professional Tour of Pickleball (PPA Tour) Takeya Showcase 2023, Anna Leigh Waters faced off against Hurricane Tyra Black. During the match, Waters made a shot that unfortunately landed outside the designated line, resulting in a victory for Black.
Surprisingly, despite losing, Waters continued to celebrate, leaving several fans in a state of shock and confusion. Even the commentators were left bewildered by her unexpected display of jubilation.
A number of fans took to social media to voice their astonishment and bewilderment at Anna Leigh Waters' celebration. One fan remarked that while the incident was amusing, it highlighted why pickleball should not be regarded as a serious professional sport.
"This video is funny asl...but further reason of why pickleball shouldn't be taken seriously as a professional sport!" a fan tweeted.
Another fan expressed their opinion that the trending game is an "unserious" sport, with the Waters-Black incident serving as a prime example of this perception.
"Pickleball is so unserious and this exemplifies that cause WHAT," the fan tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions:
"How about fixing the tennis courts in the city" – Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs on pickleball
Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with pickleball.
A significant number of tennis and basketball courts across the United States have been transformed into pickleball courts, a development that has sparked considerable discontent among sports fans.
Recently, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation made an announcement regarding the unveiling of five new complimentary courts at Riverside Park, catering to the fans of the emerging sport.
However, the news has not been received favorably by Rennae Stubbs, who vehemently criticized the department for prioritizing the construction of those courts over the much-needed repair of damaged tennis courts throughout the city.
“How about fixing the tennis courts in the city and surrounding areas!? There are a lot more people wanting to play tennis in this city and you give them less and less options! Also fix the courts u have! U know like the ones people play on with cracks and craters!” Stubbs tweeted.