"Show a little respect" - John McEnroe and Travis Scott engage in heated argument over sneaker collaboration

Tennis legend John McEnroe and renowned rapper Travis Scott recently got into an argument about their sneaker collaboration. It became so heated that McEnroe had to tell Scott to "show a little respect."

The sneakers in the scenario are McEnroe's Nike Mac Attack tennis shoes, which Scott will redesign as part of his collaboration with the USA-based athletic footwear and clothing giant.

However, a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on December 10 shows John McEnroe and Travis Scott arguing about the naming of the shoes in a Zoom meeting with other Nike executives.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was enraged that the 'Astroworld' singer refused to change the name from 'Cactus Jack' (Scott's lucrative brand) to 'Cactus Mac' for this one occasion.

"God d**n it, Travis. Jenny is right. Okay, let's have a little bit of compromise here. Her suggestion for the Cactus Mac thing is just for one shoe instead of Cactus Jack," McEnroe said (via The Daily Express).

"John, Cactus Mac was never a thing," Scott replied.

"Show a little respect! This is my shoe," a furious McEnroe screamed.

Travis Scott then defended his stance, saying that the name 'Cactus Mac' sounded like a "burger." He added that he wasn't attempting to "disrespect" John McEnroe but was simply doing what he thought was best for the market.

"I'm not really feeling it," Scott said. "It feels a little off. It sounds like a burger or something. I'm not trying to take anything away from or disrespect you. Trust me, I know more about the knowledge of the shoe [game] than anybody."

"Where we are right now, the young ones are the ones that are kind of pushing the needle for what is going on right now. You just have to trust me on this one," he added.

McEnroe then proceeded to demonstrate his tennis achievements in the original shoe, but Scott paid no attention. The 64-year-old then abruptly exited the meeting, saying, "Forget it."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that at the time of the article's writing; it is unknown if the issue has been resolved as Nike, McEnroe and Scott have not released any statements.

John McEnroe, Maria Sharapova, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi will compete in Pickleball Slam 2

John McEnroe pictured at the 2023 Laver Cup

John McEnroe will team up with five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova to compete against the legendary tennis couple Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam on February 4, 2024.

The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., with a $1 million prize up for grabs for the winning team.

McEnroe also participated in the maiden edition of the tournament with Michael Chang, facing Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick. McEnroe won the first singles match against Agassi and Roddick won the second against Chang. The doubles match was the decider, which the duo of Agassi-Roddick eventually won.