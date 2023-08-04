American tennis sensation Coco Gauff showed her appreciation for her fans by signing autographs on her signature 'CG1' shoes after her second-round victory at the 2023 Citi Open in Washington D.C.

World No. 4 Gauff defeated her compatriot Hailey Baptiste in straight-sets 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

Gauff is looking to regain her form and confidence after a decent first half of the season. She won her first title of the year in Auckland in January but failed to reach another final in the following tournaments.

Gauff posted the picture of her signing autographs on her Instagram account on Thursday, expressing gratitude to fans for supporting her signature shoe line.

“I signed a lot of CG1’s last night. (Still a crazy feeling). I appreciate ya’ll for supporting me. Thank You,” Gauff wrote on Instagram.

One of the reasons why Gauff’s autographs are so coveted is because they are also the name of her signature shoes with New Balance. The Coco CG1 sneakers are inspired by classic basketball silhouettes and feature 90s aesthetic and personal touches from Gauff’s life and background.

They were launched in August 2022 in two colorways: “Pompey” and “DigiCoco”. Gauff became the only active tennis player to have her own signature shoe with New Balance.

In June 2023, she revealed another edition of the Coco CG1 called “New Vintage” ahead of Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff to face Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open 2023

Coco Gauff will take on Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open 2023 on Friday.

Gauff, who is currently ranked fourth in the world, has won one singles title this year at Auckland. The 19-year-old also reached the semifinals of Eastbourne and Dubai and the quarterfinals of the French Open, Indian Wells, and Doha.

Gauff has a powerful and aggressive game, with a strong serve and forehand. She is also known for her fighting spirit and resilience on the court.

Bencic, meanwhile, has also had a successful year, winning two titles in Abu Dhabi and Adelaide 2. The 26-year-old also reached the finals in Charleston and the quarterfinals in Doha. Bencic has a versatile and intelligent game, with a solid baseline and net play.

The two players have met only once before, in the semifinals of the 2021 Adelaide International. Bencic won that match in three sets. However, Gauff has improved a lot since then and will be eager to avenge that loss.

Bencic, on the other hand, will be confident of repeating her performance and advancing to the semifinals of the Citi Open.