Coco Gauff reveals the Coco CG1 'New Vintage' New Balance sneaker ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Coco Gauff recently unveiled her next signature shoe with New Balance, the Coco CG1 'New Vintage'.

The shoe comes in white with a low height and a retro aesthetic. It is the latest edition of the American's signature tennis shoe line. Gauff is one of the few players on tour with signature footwear in the sport.

Gauff signed a multi-year endorsement contract with New Balance in 2018, when she was only 14 years old. She previously collaborated with the brand to design her own sneaker.

Gauff and New Balance announced the release of her latest signature shoe on Instagram on Monday, June 26.

The Coco CG1 is inspired by Gauff’s love for '90s culture and fashion, as well as her personal values of authenticity, confidence, and courage. The shoe will be available on June 30, 2023, on New Balance’s website and select retailers.

Gauff renewed her contract with New Balance last year, continuing her longstanding partnership with the brand. The 19-year-old said that she was thrilled to keep collaborating with New Balance.

"I couldn't ask for a more committed team that is forward-thinking in their approach and match my love for the game with their passion for quality and creativity. New Balance has supported me since my junior tennis years and has been by my side for the biggest moments of my career," Coco Gauff told Forbes.

Coco Gauff will face Bernarda Pera in the Eastbourne opener

Coco Gauff in the 2023 French Open

Coco Gauff, the World No. 4, will begin her second grass court singles campaign of the season at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. She will face fellow American Bernarda Pera in the first round of the WTA 500 event.

Gauff, who reached the quarterfinals of the French Open earlier this month, is one of the top contenders for the title in Eastbourne. She has a 24-10 win-loss record this year, with one title in Auckland and one semifinal appearance in Dubai.

Pera, ranked 27th in the world, will be a tricky opponent for Gauff in their second career meeting. The 28-year-old has a 16-14 record this year, with her best result being two quarterfinal appearances in Hobart, Australia, and Strasbourg, France.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, the top seeds in the doubles draw, started their doubles campaign at the Rothesay International with a straight-sets win over Yulia Putintseva and Kamilla Rakhimova on Monday.

