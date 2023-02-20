Similarities between Novak Djokovic and Steffi Graf as the Serb equalizes her ranking record

Novak Djokovic has started his 377th week as the World No. 1, thus equaling Steffi Graf's record for the highest number of weeks for any player, male or female, at the top of the rankings.

The Serb returned to the summit of the ATP rankings after winning the 2023 Australian Open, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the final. He first became World No. 1 on 4 July 2011 after winning his first Wimbledon crown by defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.

He continued to produce dominant performances on the ATP Tour and eventually broke Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings. Djokovic's longest stay as World No. 1 was 122 weeks, from 7 July 2014 to 6 November 2016, before Andy Murray overtook him.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has equaled Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks at the top of the rankings but that isn't the only similarity between the two tennis greats. Graf and him both have 22 Grand Slam singles titles to their name and both won their 15th Major at the Australian Open (2019 and 1994) by defeating a Spaniard (Rafael Nadal and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario) in the final.

The two have won seven Wimbledon crowns each, with Graf winning the tournament in 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995 and 1996. The 35-year-old, meanwhile, first won the Grass Major in 2011 and then won two successive titles in 2014 and 2015. He has then triumphed in each edition of the grass-court Major since 2018.

Another similarity between Novak Djokovic and Steffi Graf is that they have both had 10 year-end finishes in the Top-2 of the rankings. Graf finished eight years as the World No. 1 and two as World No. 2. Djokovic, meanwhile, has been the year-end World No. 1 in seven seasons and the World No. 2 in three years.

At present, the Serb has equaled Graf's tally of 377 weeks as the World No. 1 but he will start his 378th week at the top of the rankings on February 27. Even if World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz defends his title at the Rio Open, he will only be level with the veteran on ranking points, following which the edge will remain with the 35-year-old.

Novak Djokovic yet to lose a match in 2023

Novak Djokovic has had a terrific start to the 2023 season, winning each of his 12 matches so far. The Serb started the new year by winning the Adelaide International 1, beating Sebastian Korda 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 in the final.

He then won the Australian Open by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the title clash, losing just one set across seven matches. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is next scheduled to compete at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which starts on February 27.

