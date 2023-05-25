Simona Halep has expressed her frustration and disappointment with the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) after her hearing in the doping case was postponed for the third time.

In October 2022, Halep was provisionally banned for the consumption of Roxadustat, a drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells and is included in the list of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited substances. Last week, she was charged with an additional offense, with the ITIA citing "irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP)."

Speaking to Tennis Majors last month, Halep was hoping for a hearing on May 28. However, on Wednesday, May 24, she took to social media to slam the authorities for postponing the hearing once again.

"Once again, tonight, I am devastated,” Simona Halep wrote. “The ITF (ITIA) has once again, for the third time postponed my hearing one month later! I am waiting to be judged since last October. In December, I have finally been able, thanks to experts, to show that the lot of the supplement I was using had been contaminated, which caused the positive control."

Halep added that she had every right to ask for a speedy hearing after missing out on action for the last eight months.

"I have asked, as the rules of the anti-doping state it, for a quick hearing: this is my right, it is written in the rules," she said. "Unfortunately, the ITF (ITIA) has postponed my hearing three times, denying me the right to be judged by an Independent Tribunal, [and] not allowing me to participate in any tournament for 8 months."

The former World No. 1 remarked that she was about to sit out two more Grand Slam tournaments due to the authorities not following the rules.

“Now I know that I will have missed the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Not to mention that I will have lost all my points and my ranking. Not only they are killing my reputation, but also me as a professional player, and I don't even talk about the consequences on my mental health."

"This disrespect of the rules by the ITF (ITIA) regarding the fast hearing I am entitled to have, is so disrespectful to me that I have no more words. Justice delayed is justice denied," she concluded.

Simona Halep maintains innocence in doping case

Simona Halep

In her first statement reacting to her provisional ban in the doping case last year, Simona Halep vowed to fight until she was proven innocent. In a conversation with Tennis Majors last month, she once again stated that she has always been against doping.

"I have not taken any banned substance. I am a big supporter of clean sports and have always been against doping," Halep said.

The 34th-ranked player defeated Sloane Stephens to win the 2018 French Open and Serena Williams to win the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Poll : 0 votes