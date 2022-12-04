Simona Halep asks ITIA for emergency hearing after new finding in doping case

Simona Halep has sought an emergency hearing for her doping suspension after laboratory tests showed product contamination as the source of the prohibited drug Roxadustat's presence in her system.

The new findings on the supplements taken by the Romanian prompted the former World No. 1 to ask the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for the said hearing.

Last October, ITIA announced Halep's suspension following a positive test for Roxadustat, a drug used to treat anemia but also helps in improving an athlete's endurance, during the US Open last August. The two-time Grand Slam champion faces a ban of up to four years.

An exclusive report by ProSport revealed the findings of an examination commissioned by Halep that was conducted in specialized centers accredited by the Laboratoire Antidopage Français.

It showed that the nutritional supplements taken by the 2018 Roland Garros winner had "accidental sources of compounds that exceed the purity criteria of the substances listed" on their labels.

While laboratory results verify the minimal presence of Roxadustat in Halep's urine sample, the drug is not indicated on the labels of the products she used. There is also no information provided on any online identification engines provided by the World Anti-Doping Agency to find prohibited substances in nutritional supplements.

Research further showed the risk in the production process and the contamination of the products taken by the 2019 Wimbledon champion. It also found that the "composition, manufacturing characteristics, presentation and labeling of the supplements" to be non-compliant, thus "essentially altering" the Romanian's supplements.

Roxadustat is a drug that stimulates red blood cell production. It increases oxygen delivery to the muscles, thus proving beneficial to sportsmen.

Simona Halep fights to prove innocence, seeks evidence in infected meat

Simona Halep has insisted that she "never knowingly took any prohibited substance" in an Instagram post.

Simona Halep has looked into the possibility that she might have ingested the banned substance Roxadustat through contaminated meat, according to a Newsweek Romania article.

In 2020, Wimbledon and US Open doubles champion Robert Farah was cleared of an anti-doping violation after successfully proving that the low concentration of boldenone, a banned anabolic steroid, found in his urine sample could be traced to a beef he had eaten during a visit to Colombia. Boldenone is permitted as a growth promoter for livestock in his home country.

while the ITIA has not ruled out the possibility, Halep is yet to gather enough evidence to pursue this angle.

