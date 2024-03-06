Ahmad Nassar, the Executive Director of Novak Djokovic's Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), recently gave his thoughts on Simona Halep winning her appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Halep, a former World No. 1 and two-time Major winner, had been handed a four-year ban from pro tennis by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) last year after testing positive for the illegal substance Roxadustat in September 2022.

The 32-year-old, however, maintained that she was innocent before contesting the ban at CAS. Eventually, the Lausanne-based court concluded in a three-day hearing that she didn't take Roxadustat knowingly, thereby reducing her ban to nine months.

Considering how Halep was not allowed to compete on the WTA Tour since late 2022, her nine-month ban has already elapsed, which means she can return to action immediately. Although the Romanian and her fans must be elated at the CAS's decision, PTPA Executive Director Ahmad Nassar believes the ruling was hardly a 'win' for the former World No. 1.

Nassar took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle earlier on Tuesday (March 5) to assert that Simona Halep was hard done by in her doping case and that she had lost nearly one and a half years of her career. He also suggested that the top leadership at PTPA was working hard to bring change to the governance in tennis.

"First and foremost, we are glad Simona finally cleared her name. But refrain from calling it a “win.” Nobody really won here. She doesn’t get the last 1.5 years back," Nassar wrote on X. "She doesn’t get rankings points and prize money back. And, the kicker, CAS ruled that Simona’s suspension ended last July… anyone have a time machine?? This has to change. And we will work to change it."

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic formed the PTPA in 2020 to look out for financial welfare of tennis players

Novak Djokovic has been instrumental in players' fight for more lucrative rewards

For those unaware, Novak Djokovic formed the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) in 2020 to angle for a more equitable share of the revenue for his peers.

"After yesterday’s successful meeting, we are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA)," Novak Djokovic wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in August 2020. "The first player-only association in tennis since 1972. #PTPA."

Expand Tweet

The Serb has come a long way in his fight for a better share of the pie for lower-ranked ATP players. Last August, the men's governing body announced a minimum-income policy called 'Baseline'.

According to the scheme, players in the top 100 players, 101-175, and 175-250 ranking ranges would receive annual incomes of $300,000, $150,000 and $75,000, respectively.

Ahmad Nassar, who previously worked for NFL Players Inc., attributed the above development to the Djokovic-led PTPA last year.

"Great to see another example of what pressure from @ptpaplayers can accomplish," Nassar wrote on his X handle last year. "Looking forward to digging into the details & ensuring this program is what it purports to be."

Expand Tweet

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis