Simona Halep records best win-streak by a woman at Wimbledon since Serena Williams

Simona Halep is through to the semifinals of Wimbledon after getting past Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4. She became the first player to have won 12 straight matches at Wimbledon since Serena Williams won 20 between 2015 and 2018.

The Romanian is making her first appearance at SW19 after having won the tournament in 2019.

Halep was seeded seventh at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships after a quarterfinal loss at the French Open earlier that year. She defeated Elena Svitlona in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Serena Williams.

The former World No. 1 got past Williams in less than an hour to become the first player from her country to win the Wimbledon Championships.

While the 2020 edition of the tournament was canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, she did not compete last year due to a calf injury.

Williams won successive Wimbledon titles in 2015 and 2016 registering 14 straight wins. The American did not play at the Championships in 2017 on account of her pregnancy.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion went on to reach the Wimbledon finals in 2018 where she lost to Angelique Kerber, thus winning a whopping 20 matches between 2015 and 2018.

Simona Halep reaches six semifinals in 2022

Simona Halep has reached her sixth semifinal this season

Simona Halep, who is now being coached by Patrick Mouratoglou, has reached six semifinals this season, second only to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's eight.

The Romanian began the year on a high by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 but failed to carry the momentum into the Australian Open where she lost to Alize Cornet in the fourth round.

The 30-year-old got past Ons Jabeur to advance to the semifinals in Dubai before going down to Jelena Ostapenko.

Yet another semifinal appearance followed - this time at the Indian Wells Open - where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

The 2019 Wimbledon champion got her grass-court season off to a solid start with a semifinal finish at the Birmingham Classic, where she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia. Later, a neck injury forced the Romanian to withdraw after having reached the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open where she faced Bianca Andreescu.

Swiatek suffered a couple of semifinal losses against Ashleigh Barty at the Adelaide International and to Danielle Collins at the Australian Open, before winning six titles.

The Pole reigned supreme at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Stuttgart Open, Italian Open and French Open but lost to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

Halep will take on Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon semifinals on Thursday.

