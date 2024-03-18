Simona Halep's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Miami Open 2024, R1

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will begin her comeback against Paula Badosa in the first round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Halep's last professional match was at the 2022 US Open against qualifier Daria Snigur, who beat her 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 in the first round. She was then suspended in October of that year for four years as she tested positive for a banned substance.

Following a lengthy trial which concluded just a few weeks ago, Halep was cleared to return to the tour immediately. She was then promptly given a wildcard for the Miami Open.

Where is Simona Halep playing?

Halep is currently participating in the Miami Open, which is the fourth WTA 1000 tournament of the 2024 season. She has a 21-9 record at the venue, with a couple of semifinal appearances being her best result. She made it to the third round here back in 2021, which was also the last time she competed at the tournament.

Who is Simona Halep playing against?

Paula Badosa at the Taste Of Tennis Indian Wells event.

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa is Halep's first-round foe at the 2024 Miami Open. The Spaniard's career has taken a hit due to injuries and she hasn't been at her best for a while now.

Badosa has a 4-5 record this year, with her best result being a third-round showing at the Australian Open. She retired in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships due to an injury after losing the opening set against Lulu Sun.

Badosa then withdrew from the Indian Wells Open too. Halep has won both of her prior matches against the Spaniard in straight sets. This will be their first match on hardcourts, with their previous encounters taking place at Wimbledon and the Madrid Open in 2022.

Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa match schedule

The two will contest their first round match on either Tuesday or Wednesday, which will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: March 19/20, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Halep's comeback match on the respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

DigiSport - Romania

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.