"Simply amazing" - Carlos Alcaraz, Ana Ivanovic & tennis world in awe of Iga Swiatek after Pole wins 3rd consecutive French Open title

Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance on the red dirt of the French Open once again, winning her third consecutive title on June 8. Her outstanding performance drew praise and congratulations from famous tennis personas, including Carlos Alcaraz and Ana Ivanovic.

Swiatek had an impressive run in Paris this year, starting with a straight-sets win over Leolia Jeanjean. Despite a scare against Naomi Osaka in the second round, she quickly bounced back to defeat Marie Bouzkova, Anastasia Potapova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Coco Gauff, all in straight sets, before facing off against Jasmine Paolini in the championship match.

Paolini posed little competition for Swiatek after a brief period at the start, where she managed to break the defending champion. There was no stopping the World No. 1 once she broke back to level the scores in the first set. She cruised to a 6-2 win in the first set and dominated the second set 6-1, securing her fourth title at Roland-Garros.

Renowned tennis figures were impressed with Swiatek's historic win and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. 2024 French Open men's singles finalist Carlos Alcaraz wrote:

"Simply amazing! Congratulations Iga!"

2008 Roland-Garros champion Ana Ivanovic wrote:

"Congratulations on defending #RolandGarros, @iga_swiatek. You played incredibly well! Great tournament, @JasminePaolini. Looking forward to seeing you in tomorrow’s doubles final! #WTA."

Stefanos Tsitsipas posted:

"Inspirational @iga_swiatek."

"Huge congratulations @iga_swiatek on your 4th title in @rolandgarros. Very very impressive," World No. 23 Caroline Garcia wrote.

WTA founder Billie Jean King chimed in, writing:

"Congratulations to @iga_swiatek on her 5th Grand Slam title!"

Former tennis pro Paul McNamee congratulated Iga Swiatek on her "huge" win but also noted how Naomi Osaka nearly defeated her during their second-round encounter.

"Iga Swiatek sweeps to her 3rd consecutive Roland Garros… that’s huge, but a real memory and privilege to witness, by Naomi Osaka, who for me played the best tennis of the tournament, but unfortunately didn’t convert her match point .. that’s tennis," McNamee wrote.

Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka tweeted:

"Incredible job @iga_swiatek. Congratulations!!!

Iga Swiatek after winning 4th French Open title: "I love this place; I wait every year to come back here"

Following her fourth French Open title win, Iga Swiatek conveyed her affection for Roland-Garros during her victory speech, expressing how she eagerly anticipates this time of year and yearns to return to the tournament. She also thanked the crowd for their support.

"I love this place; I wait every year to come back here," Swiatek said. "Merci beaucoup, I love you. I was almost out of the tournament in the second round so thank you guys for staying behind me and cheering for me."

The Pole added:

"I needed to believe that this was possible. It’s been an emotional tournament. Thank you for supporting me."

After a successful clay court season, which saw her triumph at both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, in addition to her exploits in Paris, Swiatek will now turn her attention towards preparing for the upcoming grass court season leading up to Wimbledon (July 1-14).