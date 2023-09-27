"Sincaraz divorce era,""Literally avoids Carlos Alcaraz like the plague" - Jannik Sinner 'ghosting' Spaniard during China Open training amuses fans

Tennis fans were left amused by Jannik Sinner seemingly avoiding Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 China Open. Both players recently arrived in Beijing for the ATP 500 event, kicking off their Asian tour.

Sinner and Alcaraz have cultivated one of the most exciting rivalries on tour. Their head-to-head record is tied at 3-3, with the Italian emerging victorious in their most recent clash in the 2023 Miami Open semifinals.

Given their fierce on-court rivalry, a training session featuring both players at the China Open sparked significant excitement among fans. However, before their scheduled practice session, Sinner was spotted training separately from Alcaraz on a different court, as reported by a fan.

"A training session on the centre court with Alcaraz was scheduled for the afternoon in Beijing, but Jannik is now training on court 3," the fan posted.

One fan humorously suggested that the duo, famous for their close friendship off the court, were going through a divorce.

"Sincaraz divorce era 💔," the fan commented.

Other fans poked fun at Sinner's apparent efforts to dodge the Spaniard.

"Ghosting Carlitos (as always) 😣 well at least no physical problem," a fan shared.

"Jannik must hate him cuz what 😭😭😭 literally avoids him like the plague," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are very alike, and that’s why they’re actually good friends off the court as well" - Darren Cahill

Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill recently showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz for his humble and sincere personality.

He also noted the many similarities between the Spaniard and Sinner, explaining why they have been able to form a strong friendship despite their fierce on-court rivalry.

"I think he’s an amazing young man and certainly very humble and very honest.

"I think that both he and Jannik are very alike in many many ways, and that’s why they’re actually good friends off the court as well is because they do get along," Cahill said on the Advantage Connors podcast.

Cahill highlighted the common mindset shared by the pair as well, saying that they are both driven by a strong determination to excel. However, he also acknowledged that Alcaraz had a slight edge over the Italian, given his remarkable success on tour.

"They do think the same. They do want it as badly as everybody. And Carlos is a little bit ahead of Jannik just at the moment," he added.

Jannik Sinner kicks off his campaign at the 2023 China Open against Dan Evans. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, awaits the results of the qualifying matches to know his opponent.