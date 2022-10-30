Singer Ciara and comedian Sheryl Underwood pay tributes to "the GOAT" Serena Williams with their Halloween outfits

Singer Ciara and comedian Sheryl Underwood paid their tributes to Serena Williams by dressing up as her for Halloween.

Both individuals posted their respective Halloween costumes on Twitter, with Ciara and her daughter Sienna dressing up as Serena and Venus from their iconic 'Got Milk' ad.

"Got Milk? The best to ever do it," the singer's caption read.

Underwood, who is among the hosts of the show The Talk, dressed up as Serena Williams, using one of her outfits and brandishing a tennis racquet.

Serena Williams attended the US Grand Prix

Serena after her final match at the US Open

Serena Williams recently attended the US Grand Prix, where she caught up with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

In a video of their interaction shared by a fan, the Brit can be seen telling the 41-year-old that he has been working on his "Western Forehand grip". However, Serena had no idea what he was talking about.

Hamilton explained that the grip was also called the "Serena grip," to which she hilariously responded with a straight face that she had no idea what it was. Serena added that she had just been swinging the racquet instinctively over the years.

"What? I just hold it and go. I've never thought about it. I have no idea what I have," Serena Williams said.

Hamilton then said that she didn't need to do that as she was the best.

"You don't need to, you're the best." Hamilton replied.

Serena Williams has won three out of seven matches this season, which she said would be her last. Her first tournament was Wimbledon, where she lost to Harmony Tan in the first round. She then reached the second round of the Canadian Open before losing to Belinda Bencic.

Serena suffered an opening-round exit at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati as she was thrashed by Emma Raducanu.

She then competed at the US Open and started by defeating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. The 41-year-old faced second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round and stunned the Estonian 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 to set up a third-round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Aussie beat Serena 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in what is, as of now, the last match of her career.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also teased the idea of a comeback during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say,” said Williams.

