"Tom Brady started an amazing trend" - Serena Williams on her possible return to the sport

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams credited NFL legend Tom Brady for starting an "amazing trend."

Brady retired earlier this year but recently shocked the sporting world when he announced his return to the NFL.

When Fallon asked Williams if she would follow Brady's example and reconsider her retirement, she refused to commit either way.

"Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say,” said Williams.

Williams stated that she would finally be able to do the things she's always wanted to do but couldn't because of tennis. She reinforced the fact that it was more of an "evolution" rather than retirement.

"I think retirement is something that is super-earned that people work really hard for. I'm at an age where I definitely have more to give and there is a lot more that I want to do," she said

"I'm not gonna be relaxing, there is so much for me. I feel it’s more of an evolution of Serena and there are so many things that I have been wanting to do for so many years. I have such a passion for tennis for so long that I've never done it. But now it's time for me to like start to enjoy those things," she added.

"I think they've changed the sport tremendously" - Chanda Rubin on Venus and Serena Williams

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open

Former tennis pro and commentator Chanda Rubin paid tribute to the Williams sisters, saying their story was "incredibly special."

In an interview with NPR, Rubin spoke about the tremendous impact the Williams sisters have had on tennis.

"I think they've changed the sport tremendously. You know, first and foremost, their story is one that is incredibly special. And I don't think we'll see that again in sport," she said.

The former World No. 6 also mentioned the "aggressive" and "attacking" nature of the William sisters, especially Serena Williams.

"You look at, you know, their games and how much fun it was to watch them. You know, they were aggressive. They were attacking players. They showed emotion, Serena in particular. Venus was a bit quieter. But even that contrast made it interesting," she added.

