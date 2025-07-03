"Sip margaritas on the beach" - Novak Djokovic makes big post-retirement plans with rivals Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic made his post-retirement plans clear after his second-round victory at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, which amusingly included his former arch-rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He said he’d love to sip margaritas on a beach with the duo.
Djokovic began his 2025 Wimbledon campaign against Alexandre Muller, and while the match started off a bit shaky, he quickly found his rhythm and came through with the win. He then faced veteran Dan Evans in the second round, needing little time to hit top gear as he cruised to a dominant 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 victory to move into the third round.
After his win, the Serb opened up during his on-court interview about his post-retirement plans. He said he hopes to sip margaritas on a beach with Federer and Nadal while looking back on their careers together.
“I don’t reflect fully on everything I’ve been through. I’d like to. But I think that’s going to come when I set the racquet aside and sip margaritas on the beach with Federer and Nadal," he said.
Federer was the first of the Big 3 to call time on his career, retiring in 2022 with 20 Grand Slam titles. Two years later, Nadal followed, bowing out with 22 to his name. That leaves Djokovic as the last man standing from the legendary trio.
Novak Djokovic sets his sights on Roger Federer's iconic Wimbledon record
The 2025 Wimbledon Championships carry extra weight for Novak Djokovic, as he eyes a record 25th Grand Slam title and a chance to match Roger Federer’s all-time Wimbledon record of eight titles. With seven already to his name, this could be one of his last big opportunities to make history at SW19.
With his win over Dan Evans, Djokovic reached the last 32 at Wimbledon for the 19th time in his career. When reminded of the milestone during his on-court interview, he smiled and said:
“It means that I have been playing for quite a long time. I still enjoy it. This sport has given me so much. Wimbledon still stays the most special tournament in my heart, the one I dreamed of when I was a kid. Any history made here is extra special for me."
The Serb is now set to face fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round at Wimbledon, with their match scheduled for Friday, July 4.
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here