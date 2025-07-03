"What a sad & painful news" - Rafael Nadal gets emotional mourning the tragic death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota & his brother Andre

Rafael Nadal was left heartbroken after hearing the tragic news of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva’s deaths. The tennis legend called it “sad” and “painful,” offering his condolences to their family during this incredibly difficult time.

Jota, who was a key player for both Liverpool and Portugal, was killed in a devastating car crash in Spain’s Zamorana region of Sanabria. His brother Silva, a professional footballer for FC Penafiel in Portugal’s second division, also lost his life in the accident.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Jota was driving the vehicle from Penafiel when it veered off the road and caught fire. Witnesses said the car was quickly engulfed in flames, with the fire also spreading to nearby vegetation.

Nadal, a lifelong football fan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief. He wrote (translated from Spanish):

"What a sad & and painful news. All my love, affection, and support to his wife, children, family, and friends during such a difficult time. Rest in Peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva."

Jota’s passing is all the more heartbreaking as it came just 10 days after he married his long-time girlfriend, Rute Cardoso. He also leaves behind three children.

Rafael Nadal almost chose soccer over tennis

Rafael Nadal pictured at Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad in 2023 | Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal’s love for soccer is no secret in the tennis world, but what many may not know is that he almost chose football over tennis. Growing up, the sport was a huge part of his life, especially with his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, playing for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

Nadal once shared that during his childhood, he was juggling tennis tournaments and soccer practices at the same time, which began to take a toll on his studies. His mother eventually stepped in and told him he had to choose one. Though he didn’t want to give up soccer, he knew he didn’t have much of a choice

"I was training five times a week and traveling abroad to compete in tennis tournaments, playing and winning in Europe against some of the best kids my age in the world. Yet I was still training during the week with my football team, then playing competitive games at weekends," the 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed in his autobiography, 'Rafa: My Story.'"

"And, as my mother reminded me, there was the matter of my school studies to attend to. Something had to give. I didn’t want it to be football. The very idea broke my heart. But in the end, there wasn’t much choice," he added.

The Spaniard and his family have always been passionate Real Madrid supporters, and he never misses a chance to cheer for the club. But in recent times, especially after stepping back from tennis, he’s been dedicating more of his time and energy to another sport he loves--golf.

